Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report
This Quarter Highlights:
- DRA Pacific Pty Ltd awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Contract Management (EPCM) Contract for the Yangibana Rare Earths Processing Plant.
- The scope of works under the DRA Pacific Pty Ltd EPCM agreement has an estimated capital value of circa A$350m
- WA Minister for Environment has granted the environmental permit for the Yangibana Rare Earths Project.
- Environmental approval milestone clears the path for remaining permits to be considered leading to construction and development work commencing
- 5c Water Entitlement License Received with an annual capacity of 1.84GL
- Pace of design work continues readying for construction
About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:
Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.
- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.
- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.
- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.
- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.
