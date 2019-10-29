Wesdome Announces Exploration Drilling at the Eagle River Mine Extends the High Grade 303 Lens an Additional 300 Metres Down Plunge and Remains Open

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces results from the ongoing underground exploration drilling program at the Company’s wholly-owned Eagle River Mine in Wawa, Ontario.

The Company is continuing to develop the 303 Lens that was initially discovered in 2015. This continued development has demonstrated the good continuity of the gold mineralization up and down plunge and highlights the consistent high grades and widths in the 303 Lens as a result of local folding. The 303 Lens, initially defined from the 750 m-level to 1,000 m-level has now been extended an additional 300m down plunge to the 1,300 m-level, while continuing to illustrate above average widths and grades (Figure 1 and 2, Table 1)

Highlights of the recent drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

No. 303 Lens

Hole 925-E-104: 92.8 g/t Au over 11.1 m core length (37.2 g/t Au cut, 6.4 m true width)





Hole 925-E-106: 70.0 g/t Au over 11.5 m core length (48.1 g/t Au cut, 7.4 m true width)





Hole 925-E-87: 72.2 g/t Au over 10.8 m core length (42.8 g/t Au cut, 5.4 m true width)

All assays cut to 140.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, "We are pleased with our ongoing exploration efforts at the Eagle River Mine, in particular the continued expansion of the high grade 303 Lens that has provided above average reserve grades over 2019 and planned into 2020. This additional expansion of the 303 Lens an additional 300 metres down plunge provides an opportunity to mine these high grades well into the future with additional mine development. We expect to include the results into the existing resource and reserves base at year end.”

“Elsewhere, we are continuing to aggressively explore the Eagle River deposit with five underground and one surface drill rigs to extend the known 7 East and 311 West zones that are proximal to existing development and infrastructure and testing for parallel zones of mineralization in the eastern portion of the mine diorite. And on surface, we continue to test the recently discovered Falcon zones where there exists good potential to define higher grade and wider zones of gold mineralization that would be near mine infrastructure.”

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The sampling of, and assay data, from surface drill core is monitored through the implementation of a quality assurance - quality control (QA-QC) program designed to follow industry best practice. Samples are transported in sealed bags to AGAT Laboratories in Timmins Ontario for preparation. Pulps are transported to Mississauga, Ontario for gold assay by fire assay with AAS finish. Samples with high grade gold are further assayed with a gravimetric finish and by metallic screen assay where visible gold is present. Wesdome inserts blanks and certified standards in the sample sequence for quality control.

For underground drilling, the sampling of, and assay data from, underground drill core is monitored through the implementation of a quality assurance - quality control (QA-QC) program designed to follow industry best practice. Samples are transported in sealed bags to Eagle River Mine assay office in Wawa, Ontario. Samples are analyzed for gold using standard fire assay technique with gravimetric finish. Wesdome inserts blanks and certified reference standard in the sample sequence for quality control.

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines is in its 30th year of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930 metre shaft and 2,000 tonne per day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, which is being explored and evaluated to be developed in the appropriate gold price environment. The Company has approximately 137.2 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO.”

Drilling Composites

Table 1

Drilling Composites – 303 lens

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) True

Width

(m) Au

(Uncut)

(g/t) Au

(Cut 140)

g/t 925-E-22 263.60 265.55 1.95 1.49 1.23 1.23 925-E-43 240.40 242.00 1.60 1.50 0.33 0.33 925-E-44 265.20 266.80 1.60 1.50 16.02 16.02 925-E-45 290.20 292.35 2.15 1.52 0.40 0.40 925-E-48 238.40 240.50 2.10 1.48 49.44 49.04 925-E-49 226.35 229.25 2.90 2.05 43.28 43.28 925-E-50 190.85 193.00 2.15 1.52 21.33 21.33 925-E-66 254.00 260.20 6.20 4.38 64.42 58.13 925-E-69 300.60 305.20 4.60 2.64 48.73 44.49 925-E-70 383.25 399.10 15.85 9.09 12.21 12.21 925-E-72 311.05 313.20 2.15 1.52 23.13 20.92 925-E-73 379.25 381.90 2.65 1.52 0.22 0.22 925-E-86 308.10 315.60 7.50 3.75 24.88 21.43 925-E-87 360.00 370.75 10.75 5.37 72.17 42.82 925-E-101 274.60 276.45 1.85 1.52 18.10 18.10 925-E-102 283.40 290.30 6.90 4.44 28.84 27.05 925-E-103 290.60 299.70 9.10 7.88 6.22 6.22 925-E-104 356.70 367.80 11.10 6.37 92.80 37.23 925-E-105 357.55 361.95 4.40 1.50 10.48 10.48 925-E-106 393.40 404.90 11.50 7.39 69.83 48.11 925-E-108 378.40 383.70 5.30 4.98 69.50 54.16

