Marquee Resources Ltd: AGM Presentation

Perth, Australia - Marquee Resources Ltd. (ASX:MQR) has interests in the Centenario Lithium Project (Argentina), the Redlings REE Project (Leonora, WA), the Werner Lake Cobalt Project (Canada) and the Clayton Valley Lithium Project (USA).- Attractive project locations in North America and has recently acquired Projects in the "Lithium Triangle" in Northern Argentina and a REE project in Western Australia.- JV with leading ASX lithium company (ASX:LPI) at the Centenario Lithium Project and Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) on the Werner Lake Cobalt Project.- Exposure to lithium, REE and Cobalt markets an which are set to boom in the coming years in response to growing demand for rechargeable batteries in electric vehicles.- A significant exploration campaign will be undertaken at both Redlings and Centenario Projects.- Potential for future high quality acquisitions that will complement the existing projects.To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2AH400G5





About Marquee Resources Ltd:



Marquee Resources Ltd. (ASX:MQR) is a Lithium focused exploration Company who has recently acquired 2 new projects - The Centenario Project in Argentina and the 100% owned Redlings REE Project in Western Australia.



The Centenario Project leases are in a prime location within "The Lithium Triangle" in the mining friendly Salta province. The Leases cover an area of 68km2 in the Centenario Lithium Brine Salar over seven adjoining leases. It is located approximately 165km west of the City of Salta which has an international airport, hotels and other facilities.



The Redlings REE Project (E37/1311) has a total area of 39.06km2 (13 blocks). Detailed magnetic and geochemical surveys have revealed 14 significant REE targets.



The Company will also continue to add value to its existing assets which include the Werner Lake Cobalt Project and the Clayton Valley Lithium Project.





