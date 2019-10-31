Nouveau Monde Graphite Strengthens Its Management Team

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2019 - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Corporation”) (TSX.V: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is proud to announce the appointment of Philippe Legault as Vice President, Human Resources, Christina Lalli as Director, Investor Relations (IR) and Julie Paquet as Director, Communications.



Mr. Legault is a Certified Industrial Relations Advisor, holds an MBA and has more than 25 years of experience. After participating in the start up of one of the largest mines in Canada, he has held positions of increasing corporate responsibility in the mining and forest products industries. He then joined an HR consulting firm as a partner and developed, over a period of fifteen years, a great deal of expertise in labour relations and executive search in several sectors of activity, and in particular in the mining and metallurgical industry. Mr. Legault has assisted various companies with reorganizations and restructurings, and has recently been closely involved in recruiting talent and setting up working conditions for a major mining project in Quebec.

Ms. Lalli has over 15 years of IR experience in both the mining and public utilities industries, having worked for a number of Canadian public companies in various senior investor relations roles. Most recently, Ms. Lalli was the Director, Investor Relations of Osisko Metals Inc. where she was instrumental in establishing new contacts and developing important relationships within the capital markets in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. She was also previously part of the IR team at Osisko Mining Corp. (2003), an important success story within Canadian mining history. She is a long-time member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute and is a graduate of the Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario, designated as Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR).

Holding degrees in public relations, organizational communications and leadership, Ms. Paquet has worked in the communications sector for over 15 years, servicing major infrastructure and natural resources development projects. Ms. Paquet spearheaded strategic planning of all communications for one of the most important hospital projects in Canadian history, the McGill University Health Centre. She also led public relations and reputational efforts for The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Crown Corporation, and then EACOM Timber Corporation, a forestry company.

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde Graphite comments: "Christina and Julie will play leading roles in increasing market awareness and shareholder value as well as maintaining continual dialogue and transparency with all stakeholders and hosting communities. Both ladies have an extensive background in investor relations and communications respectively, and are both well respected in the natural resource and financial communities. Philippe’s contribution will be particularly essential in recruiting key personnel to the team and driving strategies for safe operations, efficient management and competitive work environment as the Company continues to advance the Matawinie graphite project."

ABOUT NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE

In 2015, Nouveau Monde Graphite discovered a major and high-quality graphite deposit on its Matawinie property, located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, 150 km North of Montréal. This discovery led to the completion of a Feasibility Study, which revealed strong economics with projected graphite concentrate production level of 100,000 tonnes per year over a 26-year period. Nouveau Monde will operate its demonstration plant until 2020. During this period, the Corporation expects the production of 2,000 tonnes of concentrated flake graphite to qualify its products with North American and international clients.

Moreover, in a vertical integration and sustainable development perspective, Nouveau Monde is planning the establishment of a large-scale graphite secondary transformation facility, catering the needs of the booming lithium-ion battery and expandable graphite markets.

With over 60 years of experience in the world of graphite, Nouveau Monde’s team develops its project with the utmost respect of neighbouring communities, while favoring a minimal ecological footprint. Nouveau Monde’s project is privileged by direct access to the workforce and infrastructure needed to operate its mining project, and it can also rely on an abundant, affordable and renewable source of hydroelectricity.

Media Investors Julie Paquet Christina Lalli Director, Communications Director, Investor Relations Tel: +1 (514) 458-6925 Tel: +1 (438) 399-8665 www.nouveaumonde.ca clalli@nouveaumonde.ca

Subscribe to our newsfeed:



http://nouveaumonde.ca/en/support-nmg/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to generally, or the “About Corporation Graphite” paragraph which essentially describe the Corporation’s outlook and objectives, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Further information regarding Corporation is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation’s website at: www.nouveaumonde.ca