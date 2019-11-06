Wesdome Announces 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2019 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces third quarter (“Q3 2019”) financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “In Q3, cash costs of $815 (US$618) per ounce were relatively flat over the previous quarter ($837 of US$626 per ounce). All-in sustaining costs of $1,344 (US$1,018) per ounce were higher than those incurred in Q2 ($1,220 or US$912 per ounce) due to a $4 million investment, or $168 (US$128) per ounce into the tailings management facility. This project will provide for an additional 4 years capacity at current mill feed. Despite our higher sustaining, project, and exploration expenditures during the quarter, the company was able to generate $9.2 million in free cash flow, thereby resulting in a cash position at the end of the quarter of $38.6 million.”

“Due to continued superb performance of the 303 Lens, we have increased 2019 guidance from 72,000 – 80,000 ounces to 88,000 to 93,000 ounces, with 70,356 ounces produced to the third quarter. Recent exploration results have extended the 303 Lens 300 metres down plunge where it remains open. Year to date cost of $838 (US$630) per ounce cash costs and $1,290 ($US970 per ounce AISC are both at the low end of cost guidance of $830 - $900 (US$640 - $US690) an ounce on cash costs per ounce and $1,280 - $1,350 (US$985 – 1,040) an ounce on AISC. We expect ounce production in the fourth quarter to be in the 19,000 – 22,000 range as we plan to process some of the Mishi stockpile.”

“At Kiena, we released an updated Resource Estimate in September which substantially increased the Kiena Deep A Zone grade, and indicated and inferred resource ounces. The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) is well underway and we expect to complete the study in Q1 2020. We are half way completed on the 790 metre level drift to further test the up plunge of the A Zone. Once completed, we will have one drill stationed there and expect to release results in the first half of 2020.”

Key operating and financial highlights of the Q3 2019 results include:

Gold production of 28,910 ounces from the Eagle River Complex, a 46% increase over the same period in the previous year (Q3 2018: 19,795 ounces): Eagle River Underground 39,453 tonnes at a head grade of 23.4 grams per tonne (“g/t Au”) for 28,894 ounces produced, 49% increase over the previous year (Q3 2018: 19,437 ounces). Mishi Open Pit 204 tonnes at a head grade of 2.8 g/t Au for 15 ounces produced (Q3 2018: 358 ounces).

Revenue of $45.9 million, a 59% increase over the previous year (Q3 2018: $28.9 million).

Ounces sold 23,450 at an average sales price of $1,957/oz (Q3 2018: 18,401 ounces at an average price of $1,571/oz).

Cash costs 1 of $815/oz or US$618/oz, neutral over the same period in 2018 (Q3 2018: $815/oz or US$624/oz).

of $815/oz or US$618/oz, neutral over the same period in 2018 (Q3 2018: $815/oz or US$624/oz). All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) 1 of $1,344/oz or US$1,018/oz, a 16% increase over the same period in 2018 (Q3 2018: $1,160/oz or US$888/oz), due to the investment in the tailings management facility at the Eagle River Mine in 2019.

of $1,344/oz or US$1,018/oz, a 16% increase over the same period in 2018 (Q3 2018: $1,160/oz or US$888/oz), due to the investment in the tailings management facility at the Eagle River Mine in 2019. Earned mine profit 1 of $26.8 million, a 93% increase over Q3 2018 (Q3 2018 - $13.9 million).

of $26.8 million, a 93% increase over Q3 2018 (Q3 2018 - $13.9 million). Operating cash flow of $27.3 million or $0.20 per share 1 as compared to $12.8 million or $0.10 per share for the same period in 2018.

as compared to $12.8 million or $0.10 per share for the same period in 2018. Free cash flow of $9.2 million, net of an investment of $5.9 million in Kiena, or $0.07 per share 1 (Q3 2018: free cash flow of $2.1 million or $0.02 per share).

(Q3 2018: free cash flow of $2.1 million or $0.02 per share). Net income and Net income (adjusted) 1 of $12.4 million or $0.09 per share (Q3 2018: $3.6 million or $0.03 per share).

of $12.4 million or $0.09 per share (Q3 2018: $3.6 million or $0.03 per share). Cash position increased to $38.6 million compared to $27.4 million in the previous quarter.

Q3 2019 HIGHLIGHTS AND ACHIEVEMENTS

Operations and Financial Highlights Comparison to Q3 2018 Gold production of 28,910 ounces from the Eagle River Complex. Gold production increased by 46% (Q3 2018 – 19,795 ounces).



YTD gold production of 70,356 ounces, an increase of 29% when compared to YTD 2018 production of 54,371 ounces. Cash costs of $815 (US$618) per ounce of gold sold 1. Cash costs in Canadian dollars remained consistent (Q3 2018 - $815 (US$624) per ounce). AISC 1 of $1,344 (US$1,018) per ounce. AISC increased by 16% (Q3 2018 - $1,160 (US$888) per ounce) due to $4.0 million or $168 (US$128) per ounce spent on the tailings management area (“TMA”) at Eagle River. Earned mine profit 1 of $26.8 million. An increase of $12.9 million or 93% when compared to $13.9 million generated in Q3 2018. Operating cash flow of $27.3 million or $0.20 per share 1. Operating cash flow at a strong level at $27.3 million for the quarter as a result of higher production and the increase in cash from working capital changes (Q3 2018 - $12.8 million or $0.10 per share). Free cash flow of $9.2 million or $0.07 per share1. Eagle River generated free cash flow of $9.2 million for the quarter, net of an investment of $5.9 million in Kiena and $4.0 million spent on the TMA at Eagle River in the quarter.



Free cash flow in Q3 2018 was $2.1 million or $0.02 per share. Net income attributable to shareholders of $12.4 million or $0.09 per share.



Adjusted net income1 of $12.4 million or $0.09 per share A delivery of strong net earnings and Adjusted net earnings in the quarter as a result of strong production performance and increasing gold prices. Net income and Adjusted net income1 for Q3 2018 was $3.6 million or $0.03 per share, respectively.

Production and Exploration Highlights Achievements Eagle River The mining of the 303 Zone between the second up to the fourth sub-level above the 844 metre level ("m-level") continued in Q3 2019 and confirmed the continuity of the strong grades and the geometry of the mineralized zone. A new mining horizon in the 303 Zone is being developed between the 884 m-level and the 925 m-level. The development work is scheduled in Q4 this year in preparation for production in 2020.





Exploration drilling continued on the 925 m-level to prepare the 303 Lens zone for mining. The 303 Lens, initially defined from the 750 m-level to 1,000 m-level has now been extended an additional 300 m down plunge to the 1,300 m-level, while continuing to illustrate above average widths and grades.





Ongoing drilling and initial drift development along the 311 W Zone have confirmed the continuity and strike length of 145 m grading 28.8 g/t Au with a 1.8 m average width and has extended the mineralized zone 50 m further west than the previously interpreted diorite contact and remains a focus for 2019 drilling.





Surface drilling in the volcanics to the west of the mine diorite encountered the Falcon 7 and Falcon 300 zones, with one drill hole returning 18.5 g/t Au over 5.8 m core length. These zones are interpreted to be extensions of the 300 and 7 zone structures which lie approximately 200 m to the east within the mine diorite. Kiena • On September 25, 2019, Wesdome announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate including drill data as of August 6, 2019. Highlights include

(i) Increased Kiena Deep A Zone Indicated resources from 99,300 to 405,100 ounces

(ii) Increased Kiena Deep A Zone Inferred resources from 241,100 ounces to 332,000 ounces

(iii) Increased Kiena Deep A Zone Indicated resource grade from 9.95 g/t Au to 18.55 g/t Au

(iv) Increased proportion of Indicated resources to over 50% in the A Zone (versus 30% previously in A Zone).



• Four drills continue to operate on the 1050 m-level exploration ramp completing the infill and immediate plunge extension drilling of the Kiena Deep A Zone. Meanwhile a 5th drill is located on the 670 m-level and continues to return high grade intersections along the interpreted-up plunge extension of the Kiena Deep A Zone towards the VC zone area with one hole returning 31.1 g/t Au over 5.1 metres. It is now interpreted that A Zone is folded as it extends up plunge to intersect the VC6 zone.



• Our 2019 underground exploration program calls for 50,000 m of drilling. This information will then lead into a Preliminary Economic Assessment expected in Q1 2020 and next steps will be determined at that juncture.



• The development of an exploration drift on 790m level started during the quarter and will be completed early in December to better explore the up plunge extension of the A Zone between the 670 m-level and 1050 m-level.

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Marc-Andre Pelletier, P. Eng, Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

The mineral reserve and resource estimates reported in this news release were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) applies different standards in order to classify and report mineralization. This news release uses the terms “measured”, “indicated” and “inferred” mineral resources, as required by NI 43-101. Readers are advised that although such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, the SEC does not recognize such terms. Canadian standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories constitute or will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, “inferred” mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, is economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource.

ABOUT WESDOME



Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next mid-tier gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 137.2 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Summarized Operating and Financial Data

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating data Milling (tonnes) Eagle River 39,453 46,777 99,148 134,635 Mishi 204 4,076 37,297 62,155 Throughput 2 39,657 50,854 136,445 196,790 Head grades (g/t) Eagle River 23.4 13.3 21.9 12.2 Mishi 2.8 3.4 2.6 2.3 Recovery (%) Eagle River 97.6 96.9 97.2 96.2 Mishi 85.5 80.9 83.3 82.5 Production (ounces) Eagle River 28,894 19,437 67,723 50,602 Mishi 15 358 2,633 3,769 Total gold produced 2 28,910 19,795 70,356 54,371 Total gold sales (ounces) 23,450 18,401 66,323 52,404 Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1 Average realized price $ 1,957 $ 1,571 $ 1,819 $ 1,651 Cash costs 815 815 838 894 Cash margin $ 1,142 $ 756 $ 981 $ 757 All-in Sustaining Costs 1 $ 1,344 $ 1,160 $ 1,290 $ 1,243 Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate 1.3204 1.3070 1.3292 1.2878 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1 $ 618 $ 624 $ 630 $ 695 All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1 $ 1,018 $ 888 $ 970 $ 965 Financial Data Mine profit 1 $ 26,770 $ 13,898 $ 65,084 $ 39,629 Net income $ 12,449 $ 3,631 $ 28,868 $ 12,215 Net income adjusted 1 $ 12,449 $ 3,631 $ 26,499 $ 12,215 Operating cash flow $ 27,275 $ 12,823 $ 55,256 $ 37,668 Free cash flow 1 $ 9,199 $ 2,137 $ 9,925 $ 7,315 Per share data Net income $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.21 $ 0.09 Adjusted net earnings 1 $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.19 $ 0.09 Operating cash flow 1 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.28 Free cash flow 1 $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.05

Notes

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,611 $ 27,378 Receivables and prepaids 2,282 548 Sales tax receivable 2,648 2,342 Inventories 14,582 8,302 Total current assets 58,123 38,570 Restricted Cash 657 - Deferred financing cost 1,054 - Mining properties, plant and equipment 106,899 89,643 Exploration properties 98,332 81,424 Total assets $ 265,065 $ 209,637 Liabilities Current Payables and accruals $ 22,073 $ 22,526 Income and mining tax payable 1,379 180 Borrowings 4,358 - Current portion of lease liabilities 2,995 4,552 Total current liabilities 30,805 27,258 Lease liabilities 5,144 5,248 Deferred income and mining tax liabilities 19,782 8,259 Decommissioning provisions 16,971 11,663 Total liabilities 72,702 52,428 Equity Equity attributable to owners of the Company Capital stock 172,184 166,387 Contributed surplus 6,133 5,777 Retained earnings (deficit) 14,046 (14,955 ) Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 192,363 157,209 Total liabilities and equity $ 265,065 $ 209,637





Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues from sales $ 45,940 $ 28,920 $ 120,751 $ 86,580 Cost of sales 25,246 20,599 72,002 59,768 Gross profit 20,694 8,321 48,749 26,812 Other expenses Corporate and general 1,417 1,429 4,923 3,922 Share-based compensation 486 434 2,641 2,265 Kiena care and maintenance - 353 - 1,130 Write-off of mining equipment - - - 290 1,903 2,216 7,564 7,607 Operating income 18,791 6,105 41,185 19,205 Quebec exploration credits refund - - 2,867 - Interest on long-term debt (138 ) (68 ) (364 ) (191 ) Accretion of decommissioning provisions (64 ) (105 ) (301 ) (313 ) Interest and other 157 79 482 1,228 Income before mining and income tax 18,746 6,011 43,869 19,929 Income and mining tax expense Current 1,335 663 3,478 1,871 Deferred 4,962 1,717 11,523 5,843 6,297 2,380 15,001 7,714 Net income and total comprehensive income $ 12,449 $ 3,631 $ 28,868 $ 12,215 Net earnings per share Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.21 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.21 $ 0.09 Weighted average number of common shares (000s) Basic 137,302 134,754 136,615 134,390 Diluted 140,989 137,836 140,119 135,827



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Capital Contributed Retained Total Stock Surplus Earnings (Deficit) Equity Balance, December 31, 2017 $ 164,161 $ 3,967 $ (29,905 ) $ 138,223 Net income for the period ended September 30, 2018 - - 12,215 12,215 Exercise of options 999 - - 999 Value attributed to options exercised 500 (500 ) - - Value attributed to options expired - (59 ) 59 - Share-based compensation - 2,265 - 2,265 Balance, September 30, 2018 $ 165,660 $ 5,673 $ (17,631 ) $ 153,702 Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 166,387 $ 5,777 $ (14,955 ) $ 157,209 Net income for the period ended September 30, 2019 - - 28,868 28,868 Exercise of options 3,645 - - 3,645 Value attributed to options exercised 1,724 (1,724 ) - - Value attributed to options expired - (133 ) 133 - Share-based compensation - 2,641 - 2,641 Value attributed to DSUs redeemed 175 (175 ) - - Value attributed to RSUs exercised 253 (253 ) - - Balance, September 30, 2019 $ 172,184 $ 6,133 $ 14,046 $ 192,363



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities Net income $ 12,449 $ 3,631 $ 28,868 $ 12,215 Depletion and depreciation 6,076 5,577 16,335 12,817 Share-based compensation 486 434 2,641 2,265 Accretion of decommission provisions 64 105 301 313 Deferred income and mining tax expense 4,962 1,717 11,523 5,843 Interest on long-term debt and other 143 68 378 191 Write-off of mining equipment - - - 290 24,180 11,532 60,046 33,934 Net changes in non-cash working capital 4,225 1,291 (2,580 ) 4,427 Mining tax paid (1,130 ) - (2,210 ) (693 ) Net cash from operating activities 27,275 12,823 55,256 37,668 Financing activities Exercise of options 954 690 3,645 999 Debt issue less deferred cost 3,304 - 3,304 - Repayment of lease liabilities (1,558 ) (931 ) (4,129 ) (2,546 ) Termination of lease arrangements (3,952 ) - (3,952 ) - Interest paid (138 ) (68 ) (364 ) (191 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,390 ) (309 ) (1,496 ) (1,738 ) Investing activities Additions to mining properties (10,616 ) (4,022 ) (23,637 ) (12,011 ) Additions to exploration properties (5,872 ) (5,733 ) (16,908 ) (15,796 ) Funds held against standby letter of credit and cash deposit (30 ) - (657 ) - Net changes in non-cash working capital 1,849 1,236 (1,325 ) 499 Net cash used in investing activities (14,669 ) (8,519 ) (42,527 ) (27,308 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 11,216 3,995 11,233 8,622 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 27,395 26,719 27,378 22,092 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 38,611 $ 30,714 $ 38,611 $ 30,714 Cash and cash equivalents consist of: Cash $ 38,611 $ 21,633 $ 38,611 $ 21,633 Term deposits - 9,081 - 9,081 $ 38,611 $ 30,714 $ 38,611 $ 30,714

