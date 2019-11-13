Lara Appoints Steve Yuzpe to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, November 13, 2019 - Lara Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: LRA) ("Lara" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steve Yuzpe to the Board of Directors of the Company. Lara also announces the resignation of Mr. Adrian Calvert from the Board and wishes to thank him for all his support and good work on behalf of the Company.

Miles Thompson, President and CEO of Lara, commented, "Although the board is sorry to be losing Adrian, who leaves us to focus on his various business interests in Europe, he will remain involved as an Advisor to the Company. Steve brings us a wealth of experience in the resource sector from his recent experience with the Sprott Group and we very much look forward to working with him going into the New Year."

Mr. Yuzpe was recently appointed the President and Chief Financial Officer of The Fertility Partners Inc. ("TFP"), a private company formed with the objective of becoming a world class business partner for leading North American In-Vitro Fertilization clinicians. Prior to joining TFP, Steve most recently served as Senior Managing Director of Sprott Inc., and President and Chief Executive Officer of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. He has more than 25 years of executive and financial management experience with public and private corporations. Over his career, he has developed specific expertise in financings, restructurings, financial and internal reporting, strategic development and business planning, corporate governance, investor relations, regulatory compliance and treasury management.

Mr. Yuzpe is also involved with Save the Children Canada, a charity focused on youth at risk.

Mr. Yuzpe holds a Bachelor of Science, Engineering (Mechanical) degree from Queen's University along with the Professional Engineering designation (P.Eng.) and a Masters in Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business in London, Ontario. Mr. Yuzpe is a CFA® charter holder and holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, 100,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.50 per share for a period of five years have been granted to Mr. Yuzpe and an additional 50,000 options to each of Christopher Jones and William Steers, directors of the Company.

About Lara Exploration

Lara is an exploration company following the Prospect Generator business model, which aims to minimize shareholder dilution and financial risk by generating prospects and exploring them in joint ventures funded by partners. The Company currently holds a diverse portfolio of prospects, deposits and royalties located mostly in Brazil and Peru. Lara's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LRA".

For further information on Lara Exploration Ltd. please consult our website www.laraexploration.com, or contact Chris MacIntyre, VP Corporate Development, at +1 416 703 0010.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

-30-

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49664