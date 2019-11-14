Osisko Corporate Update

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide the following corporate update.



Mr. Robert Wares has stepped down from his role as Executive Vice-President Resource Development of the Corporation and has been appointed to the board of directors; Mr. Mathieu Savard has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Exploration; and Mr. Jose Vizquerra Benavides has stepped down from his role as Executive Vice-President Strategic Development of the Corporation to focus on his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of O3 Mining. Jose remains in his role as a director of the Corporation.

Osisko is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Wares as a non-executive member of the board of directors effective November 11, 2019. Mr. Wares, a well-recognized and respected figure in the Canadian and international mining industry, is a professional geologist with over 35 years’ experience in mineral exploration and development. Bob was one of the three original founders of Osisko Exploration/Osisko Mining Corp. and was responsible for the discovery of the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold deposit, subsequently developed by Osisko into one of Canada’s largest gold producers. Among other awards, Bob was a co-winner of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s “Prospector of the Year Award” for 2007, and was named, together with John Burzynski and Sean Roosen, as “Mining Men of the Year” for 2009 by the Northern Miner. Mr. Wares has a BSc. and an Honorary Doctorate in Earth Sciences from McGill University. Bob is currently Executive Chairman of the board of Osisko Metals Inc..

The Corporation also announces the appointment of Mathieu Savard as Senior Vice President of Exploration. Mathieu joined Osisko in October 2016 as Vice President, Exploration Quebec and has over 20 years’ experience in exploration in Northern Québec and Canada. Mathieu graduated from the Université du Québec à Montréal with a B.Sc. in earth sciences. Prior to joining Osisko, he was Chief Geologist at Osisko Exploration James Bay Ltd. in Québec, and for 15 years prior to working with the Osisko group, Mathieu was a senior member of the Virginia Gold and Virginia Gold Mines teams. As Project Manager at Virginia, he was instrumental to the development of the Éléonore gold deposit in Northern Québec and was part of the discovery team of the Coulon base metal deposit. He is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and is a director of the Québec Mineral Exploration Association where he currently serves as President. Mathieu is responsible for the oversight of the Corporation’s exploration and resource development activities.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d’Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding the Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

