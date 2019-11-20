Durango Expands Land Position at Windfall Lake

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - November 20, 2019 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that it has expanded its claim base via GESTIM online staking in the Windfall Lake gold camp of Quebec. http://durangoresourcesinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Windfall-Area-Map-Nov-2019.png

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "The market for junior exploration has not been favourable and has forced some explorers in the area to retreat on land position. During this downturn, Durango has seized the opportunity and expanded its land position and will continue to strategically develop its footprint in the Windfall Lake area. We are searching for a large scale deposit in the Windfall Lake gold camp to provide our shareholders maximum return on their investment."

Durango's primary properties of interest in the Windfall Lake area are the Trove and East Barry properties. The Trove Property runs along the main Barry Fault held by Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX-OSK) and the East Barry property runs parallel to the group of regional faults parallel to Barry Fault and part of NE-SW deformation corridor. A map with a larger scale of the Windfall Lake camp and Durango's property holdings is being prepared and will be announced as it becomes available.

Trove, Quebec

Durango owns 100% interest in the Trove claims which are surrounded by Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) ("Osisko") in the Windfall Lake area between Val d'Or and Chibougamau, Quebec. The 1,150-hectare property is compelling due to the coincidence of gold in till with Magnetic highs, the number of Induced Polarization ("IP") anomalies and the two faults crosscutting the property. The fault systems north and south of the Trove control gold mineralization indicating the Trove has excellent exploration potential. Durango received all the final drill permits for the Trove property in September and is undergoing its final reviewing process for the proposed 3,025m drill program.

East Barry, Quebec

Durango owns 100% interest in the East Barry claims which run parallel to Trove claims. The East Barry block is over 4,700 hectares in size and borders the eastern perimeter of Osisko and the southern perimeter of Bonterra less than 4km south of the Gladiator deposit. The East Barry claims host a gold trend for approximately 10km in length subparallel to the main Barry Fault held by Osisko. In 2018 a till program was initiated and one of the till samples returned fourty-two (42) pristine gold grains with reported gold values of 2.184 g/t Au. (A high count of pristine gold grains usually suggests that the gold has travelled a very short distance from its source). The East Barry block underwent Induced Polarization ("IP") in 2018 and returned a high priority target in the same area as the high count of pristine gold grains.

The technical contents of this press release were approved by George Yordanov, professional geologist, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The property has not yet been subject to an NI-43-101 report.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

