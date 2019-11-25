Outcrop Gold Appoints Vice President of Exploration

Vancouver, November 25, 2019 - Outcrop Gold Corp. (TSXV: OCG) ("Outcrop" or the "Company") is pleased to introduce David Thomas as the Company's new Vice President of Exploration.

Mr. Thomas is a key addition to Outcrop Gold and will manage and direct all exploration activities in Colombia and provide hands on guidance to the Company team in Medellin, Colombia.

David's first task will be to work with our Country and Exploration manager Diego Barrientos to design and fine-tune the drill program planned for December on the Santa Ana project with the use of 3D modeling software. Deposit modeling is a specialty of David's and for the Santa Ana drill test it is critical to spatially connect core holes with their respective targeted vein zones.

CEO and President Joseph Hebert says: "Importantly, Outcrop has been too long without a Vice President of Exploration and David Thomas will be critical to Company successes going forward."

David will be doing technical reviews of Outcrop's entire portfolio as well as always being on the hunt for new opportunities. He will also work actively to find funding partners for our portfolio. David has entrepreneurial talents, thus in additional to a strong technical background he also brings business development skills to the table.

Background

Mr. Thomas is an economic geologist, fluent in Spanish with over 20 years of experience in the minerals industry. He resides a good part of the year in Bogota, Colombia. He has worked both in corporate roles and is currently also Vice President of Exploration for Libero Copper, a company also focused on Colombia, and in a technical consulting capacity for mineral resource estimation and NI 43-101 technical reports.

As a part of owner-operator teams, has held a series of increasingly senior positions from Exploration Geologist to Project Geologist with TVX Gold Inc. to Exploration Manager with Dundee Precious Metals Inc. and Vice President Exploration with Red Eagle Mining, prior to Libero Copper.

His experience includes project generation, project appraisal and evaluation, orebody modelling, geostatistical evaluation, and assay quality control for open pit and underground projects. He has authored and co-authored several NI 43-101 compliant technical reports and is a registered professional geologist (P. Geo.) and Qualified Person for multiple commodities and deposit types under CIM and JORC codes.

David has an MSc. degree in mineral exploration from the Royal School of Mines in London and a citation in Applied Geostatistics from the University of Alberta.

About Outcrop Gold

Outcrop is a gold prospect generator active in Colombia acquiring gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential. Outcrop performs its own grass roots exploration and then employs a joint venture business model on its projects to maximize investor exposure to discovery and minimize financial risk. Outcrop has Newmont Goldcorp as a funding partner on its Lyra project in Antioquia directly south of Buritica.

