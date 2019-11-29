Red Pine Exploration Appoints New CFO

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2019 - Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Gregory Duras, B.Admin., CPA, CGA has been appointed as Red Pine’s Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.



Mr. Duras is a senior executive with over 23 years of experience working in the resource sector in corporate development, financial management and cost control positions. He’s held the position of CFO at several publicly traded companies, including Savary Gold Corp., Nordic Gold Corp and Avion Gold Corp., and spearheaded large corporate financings. He is currently the CFO of Emerita Resources Ltd. Mr. Duras holds a Bachelor of Administration degree from Lakehead University and completed his Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation in 1998.

Mr. Duras replaces Ms. Tara Gilfillan who served as Red Pine’s Chief Financial Officer since February 2018. Tara is the founder and President of Optimize Group which provides, amongst other things, engineering consulting to the mining industry. Red Pine would like to thank Tara for her contributions to Red Pine and looks forward to an on-going relationship with the Optimize Group as we continue to develop the Wawa Gold Project.

