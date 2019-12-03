Satori Undertakes Gravity Concentration Testing on Tailings

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2019 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV:BUD) (“Satori” or the “Company”) announces that it will test gravity recovery on the historic tailings materials using grab samples recently collected and randomly extracted from the tailings pond at the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project. Based on historical mill production, and the assays results (from the tailings grab samples), which range from 2.7 to 3.6 grams per tonne Au, the gravity test will enable the Company to better understand the economics of unrecovered minerals in the tailings pond.

Specifically, gravity testing will allow the Company to evaluate a recovery plan which may include a systematic sampling program, and to determine whether or not a saleable concentrate can be produced.

These activities are part of the Company’s continuing evaluation of the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, which, as summarized in a Technical Report dated April 5, 2017, and using a 3.0 g/t gold cut off grade, comprises an Indicated Resource of 1,180,000 tonnes at 6.32 g/t Au for 240,000 ounces, and an Inferred Resource of 240,000 tonnes containing 37,000 ounces gold at 4.89 g/t. See News Release dated February 23, 2017.

Peter Karlese, P.Geo., and Dr. Todd Harvey, Process Engineer and registered member of the SME (USA), are the qualified persons responsible for the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (100% interest), located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

