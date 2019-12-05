Five Star Diamonds Ltd. Announces Name Change

Toronto, December 5, 2019 - Five Star Diamonds Ltd. (TSXV: STAR) (the "Company" or "Five Star Diamonds") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved a proposed name change of the Company to "Aranjin Resources Ltd".

The completion of the name change remains subject to TSXV approval.

Coinciding with the name change, the Company expects to retain its trading symbol, "STAR."

On behalf of the Board

Matthew Wood

Chairman

Five Star Diamonds Ltd.

+1.647.981.1703

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, significant downward variations in the market price of any minerals produced, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50475