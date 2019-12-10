Wesdome Announces Ongoing Drilling of Kiena Deep A Zone and Returns 141.4 g/t Gold Over 13.2 Metres

Menü Artikel
TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces additional results from the ongoing underground definition and exploration drilling at its 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex, in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Four drills continue to operate on the 105 Level (1050 metre level) exploration ramp completing the infill and immediate plunge extension drilling of the Kiena Deep A Zone. This drilling has continued to confirm the overall continuity of the geometry and the high grade gold mineralization of the Kiena Deep A Zone and identifying additional mineralization outside of the current resource estimate. Recent drilling, including hole 6580 and its wedge hole 6580A, intersected 8 metres core length of quartz veining and visible gold mineralization an additional 50 and 20 metres, respectively, down plunge of the A Zone that now extends over 770 metres (see Figure 1 and Photographs 1 & 2). Assay results from these holes are pending. This continued drilling will be used to update the mineral resources in 2020.

Highlights of the new drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1. Approximate mineralized locations depicted in Figure 1.

Kiena Deep A Zone

  • Hole 6486: 141.4 g/t Au over 13.2 m core length (23.0 g/t Au cut, 13.2 m true width)
  • Hole 6545: 185.8 g/t Au over 3.1 m core length (29.3 g/t Au cut, 2.4 m true width)
  • Hole 6559: 70.9 g/t Au over 6.9 m core length (39.9 g/t Au cut, 4.5 m true width)
  • Hole 6568: 33.5 g/t Au over 10.5 m core length (15.5 g/t Au cut, 6.5 m true width)

All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “We are extremely pleased with the recent drilling results that continue to illustrate the high grade nature and continuity of the A Zone, especially as we assess the potential restart of the operation with the ongoing PEA study that is expected to be completed in H1 2020.”

“Additionally, the 79 Level drift will be completed at the end of the month and will provide an optimal platform to test the up plunge extension of the A Zone and ultimately will be used for production at a later date as it connects the Upper A Zone and Lower VC Zones to the main shaft. Any additional resources found in this area could greatly enhance the project restart time and initial capital investment.”

Meanwhile a 5th drill is located on the 67 Level and continues to return high grade intersections down dip of the VC zones. Earlier in the year, a number of significant drill intersections were returned from this area, including 31.1 g/t Au over 5.1 metres.

Highlights of the new drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

VC Zone

  • Hole 6548: 30.4 g/t Au over 2.0 m core length (30.4 g/t Au cut, 1.7 m true width)
  • Hole 6556: 17.4 g/t Au over 3.0 m core length (17.4 g/t Au cut, 2.2 m true width)
  • Hole 6586: 12.7 g/t Au over 6.0 m core length (12.7 g/t Au cut, 5.0 m true width)

All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated.

The drilling of the potential up plunge extension of the Kiena Deep A Zone will commence shortly and be completed using the 79 Level drift. Development of 79 Level commenced in August and the planned 590 metres of development will be completed by the end of the month. This development will provide the necessary drill platforms to better define the up plunge of the A Zone and also to improve our understanding of where the transition occurs between the VC zones more sulfide rich gold mineralization to the quartz veining with visible gold style of mineralization in the Kiena Deep A Zone. It is currently interpreted that A Zone is folded as it extends up plunge to intersect the VC1 and VC6 zones. Two additional drills, for a total of seven drills at site, have been ordered and the first drill is being mobilized and expected to be underground by the end of this week. See Figure 1 showing the area to be tested from 79 Level in Q1 2020.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Senior Project Geologist of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was done at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 137.9 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

For further information, please contact:

Duncan Middlemiss or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop
President and CEO VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2029 416-360-3743 ext. 2025
duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com
220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow

Table 1: Kiena Complex Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Estimated True width (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Zone
6486* 55.8 69.0 13.2 13.2 141.44 22.95 A Zone
6486 79.9 85.6 5.7 5.7 36.32 32.28 A1 Zone
6487 59.0 64.0 5.0 4.5 24.76 24.76 A Zone
6488 63.2 68.7 5.5 4.5 8.23 8.23 A Zone
6499 150.0 154.6 4.6 3.7 4.51 4.51 A Zone
6502 220.4 225.8 5.4 2.7 36.21 18.25 A1 Zone
6502 249.4 254.4 5.0 3.8 5.10 5.10 A2 Zone
6503 199.9 205.3 5.4 4.0 17.31 13.79 A Zone
6503 208.7 212.3 3.6 2.5 11.30 11.30 A1 Zone
6504 191.3 196.1 4.8 2.5 32.89 26.70 A Zone
6504 202.3 206.3 4.0 2.8 6.63 6.63 A1 Zone
6507 481.2 483.8 2.6 1.3 19.01 19.01 A2 Zone
6509 426.0 428.0 2.0 1.0 89.13 45.13 A1 Zone
6520 573.0 574.4 1.4 0.7 54.36 32.22 A1 Zone
6520A 334.9 338.9 4.0 1.9 4.45 4.45 A2 Zone
6538 241.4 244.6 3.2 2.0 10.02 10.02 A Zone
6539 216.4 226.4 10.0 5.6 7.96 7.96 A Zone
6540 227.3 235.5 8.2 6.8 24.89 19.28 A Zone
6540 243.3 250.3 7.0 5.8 8.14 8.14 A1 Zone
6541 252.0 254.0 2.0 1.4 110.08 45.08 A Zone
6542 215.0 221.0 6.0 3.4 77.28 18.78 A Zone
6543 233.7 237.7 4.0 2.0 5.90 5.90 A Zone
6545* 255.9 259.0 3.1 2.4 185.79 29.34 A Zone
6545* 281.0 285.0 4.0 3.1 43.17 26.04 A1 Zone
6548 427.5 431.5 4.0 3.0 6.20 6.20 VC1 Zone
6548 470.5 472.5 2.0 1.7 30.43 30.43 VC1 Zone
6549 298.5 316.5 18.0 7.7 6.43 6.43 A Zone
6550 304.2 306.0 1.8 1.0 85.91 25.63 A Zone
6550 317.6 320.6 3.0 2.0 20.85 20.85 A1 Zone
6552 326.7 335.1 8.4 6.0 28.89 28.89 A Zone
6553* 336.6 341.0 4.4 3.0 16.35 16.35 A Zone
6553* 354.2 361.3 7.1 4.5 15.49 15.49 A1 Zone
6555 690.1 692.1 2.0 1.3 13.88 13.88 A1 Zone
6555 704.1 712.5 8.4 5.5 19.99 16.06 A2 Zone
6556 241.4 244.4 3.0 2.2 17.44 17.44 VC6 Zone
6556 486.2 489.4 3.2 3.0 6.40 6.40 VC1 Zone
6559 67.6 74.5 6.9 4.5 70.87 39.87 A Zone
6559 112.6 116.3 3.7 2.4 9.17 9.17 A2 Zone
6560 68.4 77.4 9.0 6.0 8.97 8.97 A Zone
6561 58.2 61.2 3.0 2.0 44.34 44.34 A Zone
6568 85.2 95.7 10.5 6.5 33.50 15.49 A Zone
6569A 78.8 87.7 8.9 5.5 18.19 14.09 A Zone
6586 212.0 214.6 2.6 2.3 12.28 12.28 VC6 Zone
6586 451.6 457.6 6.0 5.0 12.72 12.72 VC1 Zone
* Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending

Assays

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m)
Grade (g/t Au)		 Cut Grade
(90 g/t Au)		 Name Zone
6486 55.8 56.6 0.8 4.82 4.82 A Zone
6486 56.6 57.6 1.0 0.26 0.26 A Zone
6486 57.6 58.6 1.0 1000.00 90.00 A Zone
6486 58.6 59.6 1.0 193.00 90.00 A Zone
6486 59.6 60.6 1.0 12.65 12.65 A Zone
6486 60.6 61.6 1.0 0.10 0.10 A Zone
6486 61.6 62.7 1.1 0.14 0.14 A Zone
6486 62.7 63.8 1.1 591* 90.00 A Zone
6486 63.8 64.6 0.8 1.18 1.18 A Zone
6486 64.6 65.3 0.7 1.26 1.26 A Zone
6486 65.3 66 0.7 9.17 9.17 A Zone
6486 66 67 1.0 0.07 0.07 A Zone
6486 67 68 1.0 0.10 0.10 A Zone
6486 68 69 1.0 9.95 9.95 A Zone
6486 79.9 80.9 1.0 1.95 1.95 A1 Zone
6486 80.9 81.9 1.0 85.70 85.70 A1 Zone
6486 81.9 82.9 1.0 0.13 0.13 A1 Zone
6486 82.9 83.6 0.7 0.03 0.03 A1 Zone
6486 83.6 84.6 1.0 6.21 6.21 A1 Zone
6486 84.6 85.6 1.0 113.00 90.00 A1 Zone
6487 59 60 1.0 14.60 14.60 A Zone
6487 60 60.7 0.7 27.50 27.50 A Zone
6487 60.7 61.4 0.7 80.80 80.80 A Zone
6487 61.4 62 0.6 1.50 1.50 A Zone
6487 62 63 1.0 31.90 31.90 A Zone
6487 63 64 1.0 0.58 0.58 A Zone
6488 63.2 63.7 0.5 87.40 87.40 A Zone
6488 63.7 64.7 1.0 0.05 0.05 A Zone
6488 64.7 65.7 1.0 0.05 0.05 A Zone
6488 65.7 66.7 1.0 0.01 0.01 A Zone
6488 66.7 67.7 1.0 0.01 0.01 A Zone
6488 67.7 68.7 1.0 1.45 1.45 A Zone
6499 150 151 1.0 0.29 0.29 A Zone
6499 151 152 1.0 19.05 19.05 A Zone
6499 152 152.6 0.6 0.05 0.05 A Zone
6499 152.6 153.6 1.0 0.06 0.06 A Zone
6499 153.6 154.6 1.0 1.31 1.31 A Zone
6502 220.4 221.1 0.7 1.15 1.15 A1 Zone
6502 221.1 221.8 0.7 0.44 0.44 A1 Zone
6502 221.8 222.8 1.0 187.00 90.00 A1 Zone
6502 222.8 223.8 1.0 2.91 2.91 A1 Zone
6502 223.8 224.8 1.0 3.47 3.47 A1 Zone
6502 224.8 225.8 1.0 1.04 1.04 A1 Zone
6502 249.4 250.4 1.0 21.80 21.80 A2 Zone
6502 250.4 251.4 1.0 0.08 0.08 A2 Zone
6502 251.4 252.4 1.0 0.03 0.03 A2 Zone
6502 252.4 253.4 1.0 0.01 0.01 A2 Zone
6502 253.4 254.4 1.0 3.56 3.56 A2 Zone
6503 199.9 200.7 0.8 29.70 29.70 A Zone
6503 200.7 201.4 0.7 0.24 0.24 A Zone
6503 201.4 202.1 0.7 0.36 0.36 A Zone
6503 202.1 202.8 0.7 4.82 4.82 A Zone
6503 202.8 203.3 0.5 128.00 90.00 A Zone
6503 203.3 204.3 1.0 0.65 0.65 A Zone
6503 204.3 205.3 1.0 1.27 1.27 A Zone
6503 208.7 209.7 1.0 37.60 37.60 A1 Zone
6503 209.7 210.4 0.7 2.50 2.50 A1 Zone
6503 210.4 211.1 0.7 1.64 1.64 A1 Zone
6503 211.1 211.7 0.6 0.18 0.18 A1 Zone
6503 211.7 212.3 0.6 0.105 0.1 A1 Zone
6504 191.3 191.9 0.6 1.19 1.19 A Zone
6504 191.9 192.8 0.9 0.22 0.22 A Zone
6504 192.8 193.7 0.9 123.00 90.00 A Zone
6504 194.3 195.1 0.8 0.80 0.80 A Zone
6504 195.1 196.1 1.0 45.60 45.60 A Zone
6504 202.3 203.3 1.0 0.48 0.48 A1 Zone
6504 203.3 204.3 1.0 0.20 0.20 A1 Zone
6504 204.3 205.4 1.1 2.29 2.29 A1 Zone
6504 205.4 206.3 0.9 25.90 25.90 A1 Zone
6507 481.2 482.1 0.9 0.47 0.47 A2 Zone
6507 482.1 482.8 0.7 19.70 19.70 A2 Zone
6507 482.8 483.8 1.0 35.20 35.20 A2 Zone
6509 426 427 1.0 178.00 90.00 A1 Zone
6509 427 428 1.0 0.26 0.26 A1 Zone
6520 573 573.9 0.9 0.12 0.12 A1 Zone
6520 573.9 574.4 0.5 152.00 90.00 A1 Zone
6520A 334.9 335.5 0.6 2.49 2.49 A2 Zone
6520A 335.5 336.3 0.8 14.10 14.10 A2 Zone
6520A 336.3 337 0.7 0.65 0.65 A2 Zone
6520A 337 337.7 0.7 1.69 1.68 A2 Zone
6520A 337.7 338.3 0.6 3.04 3.04 A2 Zone
6520A 338.3 338.9 0.6 2.65 2.65 A2 Zone
6538 241.4 242 0.6 0.96 0.96 A Zone
6538 242 242.6 0.6 15.40 15.40 A Zone
6538 242.6 243.6 1.0 21.80 21.80 A Zone
6538 243.6 244.6 1.0 0.46 0.46 A Zone
6539 216.4 217.4 1.0 16.15 16.15 A Zone
6539 217.4 218.4 1.0 0.03 0.03 A Zone
6539 218.4 219.4 1.0 3.44 3.44 A Zone
6539 219.4 220.4 1.0 0.93 0.93 A Zone
6539 220.4 221.4 1.0 2.19 2.19 A Zone
6539 221.4 222.4 1.0 4.29 4.29 A Zone
6539 222.4 223.4 1.0 0.10 0.10 A Zone
6539 223.4 224.4 1.0 0.03 0.03 A Zone
6539 224.4 225.4 1.0 0.03 0.03 A Zone
6539 225.4 226.4 1.0 52.40 52.40 A Zone
6540 227.3 228.3 1.0 2.92 2.92 A Zone
6540 228.3 229.3 1.0 2.89 2.89 A Zone
6540 229.3 230.3 1.0 0.90 0.90 A Zone
6540 230.3 231.3 1.0 2.25 2.25 A Zone
6540 231.3 232.3 1.0 4.05 4.05 A Zone
6540 232.3 233.3 1.0 14.65 14.65 A Zone
6540 233.3 234.3 1.0 136.00 90.00 A Zone
6540 234.3 235.3 1.0 40.40 40.40 A Zone
6540 243.3 244.1 0.8 1.61 1.61 A1 Zone
6540 244.1 245.3 1.2 27.20 27.20 A1 Zone
6540 245.3 246.3 1.0 0.06 0.06 A1 Zone
6540 246.3 247.2 0.9 0.77 0.77 A1 Zone
6540 247.2 248.3 1.1 0.07 0.07 A1 Zone
6540 248.3 249.3 1.0 21.00 21.00 A1 Zone
6540 249.3 250.3 1.0 1.24 1.24 A1 Zone
6541 252 253 1.0 220.00 90.00 A Zone
6541 253 254 1.0 0.16 0.16 A Zone
6542 215 216 1.0 1.26 1.26 A Zone
6542 216 216.8 0.8 0.68 0.68 A Zone
6542 216.8 217.8 1.0 441.00 90.00 A Zone
6542 217.8 219 1.2 0.84 0.84 A Zone
6542 219 220 1.0 0.91 0.91 A Zone
6542 220 221 1.0 18.95 18.95 A Zone
6543 233.7 234.7 1.0 5.75 5.75 A Zone
6543 234.7 235.7 1.0 1.10 1.10 A Zone
6543 235.7 236.7 1.0 14.90 14.90 A Zone
6543 236.7 237.7 1.0 1.83 1.83 A Zone
6545 255.9 256.9 1.0 0.62 0.62 A Zone
6545 256.9 257.9 1.0 575* 90.00 A Zone
6545 257.9 259 1.1 0.30 0.30 A Zone
6545 281.0 282.0 1.0 0.40 0.40 A1 Zone
6545 282.0 283.0 1.0 158.5* 90.00 A1 Zone
6545 283.0 284.0 1.0 12.3* 12.30 A1 Zone
6545 284.0 285.0 1.0 1.47 1.47 A1 Zone
6548 427.5 428.5 1.0 3.32 3.32 VC1 Zone
6548 428.5 429.5 1.0 12.50 12.50 VC1 Zone
6548 429.5 430.5 1.0 5.48 5.48 VC1 Zone
6548 430.5 431.5 1.0 3.50 3.50 VC1 Zone
6548 470.5 471.5 1.0 55.50 55.50 VC1 Zone
6548 471.5 472.5 1.0 5.36 5.36 VC1 Zone
6549 298.5 299.5 1.0 24.50 24.50 A Zone
6549 299.5 300.5 1.0 0.68 0.68 A Zone
6549 300.5 301.5 1.0 0.19 0.19 A Zone
6549 301.5 302.5 1.0 0.38 0.38 A Zone
6549 302.5 303.5 1.0 5.47 5.47 A Zone
6549 303.5 304.5 1.0 0.19 0.19 A Zone
6549 304.5 305.5 1.0 2.10 2.10 A Zone
6549 305.5 306.5 1.0 2.02 2.02 A Zone
6549 306.5 307.5 1.0 0.08 0.08 A Zone
6549 307.5 308.5 1.0 6.85 6.85 A Zone
6549 308.5 309.5 1.0 5.56 5.56 A Zone
6549 309.5 310.5 1.0 0.29 0.28 A Zone
6549 310.5 311.5 1.0 15.90 15.90 A Zone
6549 311.5 312.5 1.0 2.84 2.84 A Zone
6549 312.5 313.5 1.0 3.77 3.76 A Zone
6549 313.5 314.5 1.0 6.18 6.18 A Zone
6549 314.5 315.2 0.7 41.80 41.80 A Zone
6549 315.2 315.7 0.5 15.95 15.95 A Zone
6549 315.7 316.5 0.8 1.81 1.81 A Zone
6550 304.2 304.7 0.5 307.00 90.00 A Zone
6550 304.7 305.7 1.0 0.48 0.48 A Zone
6550 305.7 306.6 0.9 2.19 2.19 A Zone
6550 317.6 318.6 1.0 2.49 2.49 A1 Zone
6550 318.6 319.6 1.0 19.85 19.85 A1 Zone
6550 319.6 320.6 1.0 40.20 40.20 A1 Zone
6552 326.7 327.7 1.0 30.2* 30.20 A Zone
6552 327.7 328.7 1.0 71.7* 71.70 A Zone
6552 328.7 329.7 1.0 28.05* 28.05 A Zone
6552 329.7 330.7 1.0 2.37 2.37 A Zone
6552 330.7 331.6 0.9 44.9* 44.90 A Zone
6552 331.6 332.5 0.9 63.5* 63.50 A Zone
6552 332.5 333.3 0.8 8.83 8.83 A Zone
6552 333.3 334 0.7 0.19 0.19 A Zone
6552 334 335.1 1.1 5.08 5.08 A Zone
6553 337.7 338.8 1.1 48.70* 48.70 A Zone
6553 338.8 339.9 1.1 0.19 0.19 A Zone
6553 339.9 341 1.1 0.17 0.17 A Zone
6553 354.2 355.2 1.0 18.95* 18.95 A1 Zone
6553 355.2 356.2 1.0 0.05 0.05 A1 Zone
6553 356.2 357.1 0.9 0.10 0.10 A1 Zone
6553 357.1 358 0.9 0.10 0.10 A1 Zone
6553 358 359 1.0 0.10 0.10 A1 Zone
6553 359 360 1.0 0.08 0.08 A1 Zone
6553 360 361.3 1.3 69.7* 69.70 A1 Zone
6555 690.1 691.1 1.0 0.35 0.35 A1 Zone
6555 691.1 692.1 1.0 27.40 27.40 A1 Zone
6555 704.1 705.1 1.0 123.00 90.00 A2 Zone
6555 705.1 706 0.9 28.70 28.70 A2 Zone
6555 706 707.1 1.1 0.20 0.20 A2 Zone
6555 707.1 708.2 1.1 0.29 0.29 A2 Zone
6555 708.2 709.2 1.0 1.09 1.09 A2 Zone
6555 709.2 710.2 1.0 0.27 0.27 A2 Zone
6555 710.2 711.2 1.0 0.58 0.58 A2 Zone
6555 711.2 712.5 1.3 12.75 12.75 A2 Zone
6556 241.4 242.4 1.0 4.41 4.41 VC6 Zone
6556 242.4 243.4 1.0 31.40 31.40 VC6 Zone
6556 243.4 244.4 1.0 16.50 16.50 VC6 Zone
6556 486.2 487.2 1.0 6.01 6.01 VC1 Zone
6556 487.2 488.4 1.2 7.52 7.52 VC1 Zone
6556 488.4 489.4 1.0 5.45 5.45 VC1 Zone
6559 67.6 68.6 1.0 223.00 90.00 A Zone
6559 68.6 69.6 1.0 8.48 8.48 A Zone
6559 69.6 70.6 1.0 125.00 90.00 A Zone
6559 70.6 71.6 1.0 0.34 0.34 A Zone
6559 71.6 72.6 1.0 0.63 0.63 A Zone
6559 72.6 73.6 1.0 4.64 4.64 A Zone
6559 73.6 74.5 0.9 141.00 90.00 A Zone
6559 112.6 113.3 0.7 44.90 44.90 A2 Zone
6559 113.3 114.3 1.0 0.21 0.21 A2 Zone
6559 114.3 115.3 1.0 0.20 0.20 A2 Zone
6559 115.3 116.3 1.0 2.10 2.10 A2 Zone
6560 68.4 69.4 1.0 17.45 17.45 A Zone
6560 69.4 70.4 1.0 2.34 2.34 A Zone
6560 70.4 71.4 1.0 14.20 14.20 A Zone
6560 71.4 72.4 1.0 0.43 0.43 A Zone
6560 72.4 73.4 1.0 31.40 31.40 A Zone
6560 73.4 74.4 1.0 2.39 2.39 A Zone
6560 74.4 75.4 1.0 0.44 0.44 A Zone
6560 75.4 76.4 1.0 6.80 6.80 A Zone
6560 76.4 77.4 1.0 5.29 5.29 A Zone
6561 58.2 59.2 1.0 87.50 87.50 A Zone
6561 59.2 60.2 1.0 45.30 45.30 A Zone
6561 60.2 61.2 1.0 0.22 0.22 A Zone
6568 85.2 85.7 0.5 128.50 90.00 A Zone
6568 85.7 86.7 1.0 1.44 1.44 A Zone
6568 86.7 87.9 1.2 0.26 0.26 A Zone
6568 87.9 89.1 1.2 0.39 0.39 A Zone
6568 89.1 89.7 0.6 373.00 90.00 A Zone
6568 89.7 90.7 1.0 9.60 9.60 A Zone
6568 90.7 91.7 1.0 0.90 0.90 A Zone
6568 91.7 92.7 1.0 1.14 1.14 A Zone
6568 92.7 93.6 0.9 0.29 0.29 A Zone
6568 93.6 94.7 1.1 43.90 43.90 A Zone
6568 94.7 95.7 1.0 1.29 1.29 A Zone
6569A 78.8 79.8 1.0 126.50 90.00 A Zone
6569A 79.8 80.8 1.0 11.90 11.90 A Zone
6569A 80.8 81.8 1.0 0.01 0.01 A Zone
6569A 81.8 82.8 1.0 0.02 0.02 A Zone
6569A 82.8 83.8 1.0 0.02 0.02 A Zone
6569A 83.8 84.8 1.0 0.07 0.07 A Zone
6569A 84.8 85.8 1.0 0.24 0.24 A Zone
6569A 85.8 86.3 0.5 0.52 0.52 A Zone
6569A 86.3 87 0.7 18.15 18.15 A Zone
6569A 87 87.7 0.7 14.55 14.55 A Zone
6586 212 213.4 1.4 0.94 0.94 VC6 Zone
6586 213.4 214.6 1.2 25.50 25.50 VC6 Zone
6586 451.6 452.6 1.0 6.62 6.62 VC1 Zone
6586 452.6 453.6 1.0 5.54 5.54 VC1 Zone
6586 453.6 454.6 1.0 53.90 53.90 VC1 Zone
6586 454.6 455.6 1.0 0.04 0.04 VC1 Zone
6586 455.6 456.6 1.0 0.01 0.01 VC1 Zone
6586 456.6 457.6 1.0 10.20 10.20 VC1 Zone
* Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e97201e8-8ee7-41eb-bcf4-e35811cce529

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/661a576c-2757-4082-9017-0273b79c465d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cef774b3-7d75-472a-905e-f00894ab0fd9

PDF available:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e6156d56-86d9-4730-910f-858aa38353dd


