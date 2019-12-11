Benchmark Drills 18.23 g/t AuEq over 3.34 Metres at Duke's Ridge

Edmonton, December 11, 2019 - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to report recent drilling success from the Duke's Ridge Zone. Results from drill hole 19DRDD004 included high-grade and bulk-tonnage intercepts comprising 2.30 g/t gold and 191.88 g/t silver or 4.7 g/t AuEq across 14.46 metres core length, including 7.85 g/t gold and 830 g/t silver or 18.23 g/t AuEq across 3.34 metres core length, extending mineralization from surface to over 50 metres vertical depth (Table 1). A unique aspect of the exceptional results from 19DRDD004 was the intersection of a Phoenix-style vein in addition to the typical broad zones of alteration and brecciation more typical of the Duke's Ridge zone. These results underscore the potential of the Duke's Ridge zone and the remaining four holes yet to be received from this zone.

John Williamson, CEO commented, "The discovery of Phoenix-style mineralization at Duke's Ridge creates significant opportunity in the Duke's Ridge-Phoenix corridor for overlapping bonanza grade and bulk-tonnage styles. The Duke's Ridge area was never mined and represents an area for resource growth that has mineralization at surface. It also highlights Benchmark's belief that all of these mineralization styles are underexplored on the Lawyers Project."

In addition to 19DRDD004, a similar vein was also noted in 19DRDD003, 90 metres to the west. The Phoenix occurrence is characterized by a 1-4 metre wide discrete quartz vein with abundant electrum/native silver and sulphides including acanthite, sulfosalts, chalcopyrite, and pyrite which has delivered bonanza-grade drill results, previously reported in 2018 and 2019 (see Table #1). The new results from 19DRDD004, and pending results from 19DRDD003, extend the overlapping mineralization styles to a strike length of at least 350 metres.

The Duke's Ridge Zone is delineated by drilling, surface soil and rock sample results, potassic alteration, radiometric geophysics, and recent drill-highlights of 5.76 g/t gold and 128.65 g/t silver across 33.52 metres core length, including 52.02 g/t gold and 846.44 g/t silver across 3.05 metres core length (see Table #1). The geological criteria above and the overlapping styles of mineralization suggest the Duke's Ridge zone remains open in all directions and has the potential to connect with Cliff Creek 600 metres to the northwest, Phoenix 150 metres to the southeast, and onwards to Phoenix East a further 650 metres along strike. The combined zones represent the +3 kilometre heart of the +20 kilometre Lawyers Trend.

Table #1 - Selected results from 19DRDD004 (new) and previously reported drill holes.

Hole From (m) To (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) *AuEq (g/t) Interval** Duke's Ridge Zone











19DRDD004 (new) 83.54 98.00 2.30 191.88 4.70 14.46 including 86.88 90.22 7.85 830.71 18.23 3.34 18DRRC010 0.00 33.52 5.76 128.65 7.37 33.52 Including 9.14 10.67 8.32 235 11.26 1.52 Including 10.67 13.72 52.02 846.44 62.6 3.05 Phoenix Zone











19PXDD001 130.13 133 46.9 3055.5 85.1 2.87 Including 131 131.9 132.5 8560 239.5 0.9 18PXDD002 66.00 72.95 6.39 469.76 12.26 6.95 Including 69.00 72.95 10.99 819.43 21.23 3.95 Including 70.19 72.00 18.43 1129.50 32.55 1.81

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 gold to silver ratio.

**Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 80 to 90% of core length.

Figure #1 - Plan map of the Duke's Ridge-Phoenix trend depicting the location of 19DRDD004 and the Phoenix occurrence representing at least 350 metres of strike length with overlapping mineralization styles.





Figure #2 - Cross-section of 19DRDD004 with the Phoenix-style and bulk-tonnage mineralization demarcated at 50 metres from surface.





Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO 9001:2008 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal overlimits re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and they may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production. The flagship Lawyers Project is situated in the Stikine Terrane of northern British Columbia, Canada, and falls within the prolific, mineral endowed 'Golden Horseshoe'.

