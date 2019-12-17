EnviroLeach Announces R2/RIOS Certification for EnviroCircuit

VANCOUVER, December 17, 2019 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(7N2: FSE) is pleased to announce its electronics recycling facility ("EnviroCircuit") located in Surrey, BC has been awarded R2/RIOS certification which honours EnviroCircuit as a certified electronics recycler meeting strict standards by which to safely recycle and manage end of life electronics.

Duane Nelson, President and CEO comments; "I am very pleased to announce this tremendous milestone in the operation of our recycling facility which took more that 11 months hard work by our dedicated team."

About the R2/RIOS certification

The R2 standard, facilitated and supported by Sustainable Electronics Recycling International (SERI), was the result of a multi-stakeholder process that included government agencies, major OEMs, recyclers, and other experts in sustainability and recycling. R2 requires a management system such as RIOS, as well as stringent controls and tracking of products and materials "downstream" of the recycler, including verifying the legality of exports, health and safety of workers.

The Recycling Industry Operating Standard ("RIOS") was introduced by the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries. RIOS provides a framework for a comprehensive, integrated management system that includes key operational and continual improvement elements targeting quality, environmental and health and safety performance. The six components of RIOS cover general requirements, policy, planning, implementation, checking and corrective action, and management.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and recycling sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives and ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations and strategic partners and over $15 Million dollars in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology will become the standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site:https://enviroleach.com

Forward Looking Statements

