Ethos Gold Corp. Files Ligneris NI 43-101 Technical Report

Vancouver, December 17, 2019 - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report for its Ligneris gold project (the "Ligneris Project") located 110 km north of Val'd'Or, Québec, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Ligneris Property, Québec, Canada, Lithogeochemical and Geological Interpretation", with an effective date of November 28, 2019 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Technical Report was prepared by Stéphane Faure, PhD, P.Geo. and Claude Savard, P.Geo. of InnovExplo Inc., each of whom is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 and independent of Ethos.

The Technical Report presents the results of geochemical, geophysical, structural, and geological compilation and interpretation of historical and recent data on the Ligneris Project. The report recommends two phases of exploration work: Phase 1 includes geological sampling, 6,500 metres of diamond drilling, borehole geophysics and a till survey. Phase 2 includes an additional 8,000 metres of diamond drilling and further borehole geophysics.

Ligneris Option Agreement

Ethos can earn a 51% interest in the Ligneris Project by issuing to Société d'exploration minière Vior Inc. 1.0 million Ethos shares and incurring $3.0 million in expenditures over the first four years of the agreement. Following an initial earn-in to 51%, Ethos will have 60 days to elect to earn-in a further 19% interest (thereby increasing its total interest to 70%) by incurring an additional $4.0 million in expenditures over the subsequent three years.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Jo Price, MBA, P. Geo., M.Sc., VP Exploration of Ethos and a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

