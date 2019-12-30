Pershimex Closes a Private Placement of $400,000 in Flow-Through Shares

ROUYN-NORANDA, Dec. 30, 2019 - Pershimex Resources Corp. (TSX-V: PRO) (“Pershimex” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 8,000,000 common shares issued on a flow-through basis, at a price of $0.05 each, for gross proceeds of $400,000 (the “Private Placement”).
The Corporation will use the full proceeds of the Private Placement to incur exploration expenditures the Courville property located in the province of Québec.
Finder’s fees of $28,000 have been paid to arm-length intermediaries for this Private Placement. The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and a day ending April 30, 2020.
The Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Strategic positioning in Abitibi-Témiscamingue with more than 800 claims.
Owns 100% of the rights to the Courville property.
Partnership with Dundee Precious Metals on the Malartic property;
For more information, please contact:
Robert Gagnon, President
Jacques Levesque, CFO
Phone: (819) 825-2303
Phone: (819) 797-4354
