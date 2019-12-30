Pershimex Closes a Private Placement of $400,000 in Flow-Through Shares

Menü Artikel
ROUYN-NORANDA, Dec. 30, 2019 - Pershimex Resources Corp. (TSX-V: PRO) (“Pershimex” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 8,000,000 common shares issued on a flow-through basis, at a price of $0.05 each, for gross proceeds of $400,000 (the “Private Placement”).

The Corporation will use the full proceeds of the Private Placement to incur exploration expenditures the Courville property located in the province of Québec.

Finder’s fees of $28,000 have been paid to arm-length intermediaries for this Private Placement. The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and a day ending April 30, 2020.

The Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Pershimex Resources Corp. - Quick Overview

  • Strategic positioning in Abitibi-Témiscamingue with more than 800 claims.
  • Owns 100% of the rights to the Courville property.
  • Partnership with Dundee Precious Metals on the Malartic property;

For more information, please contact:

Robert Gagnon, President Jacques Levesque, CFO
Phone: (819) 825-2303 Phone: (819) 797-4354

This press release was prepared by Pershimex. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



