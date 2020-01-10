Barsele Presents Final VMS and Gold Zone Drill Results from the 2019 Exploration Campaign

Avan regional drilling (AVA19007) indicates a 600-metre northwesterly extension of the Gold Zone.

AVA19005 yields 21.55 metres grading 0.18% Zn, 2.50 g/t Ag (Regional VMS).

AVA19007 yields 1.00 metre grading 6.57 g/t Au (NW Extension of CAS Zone).

NOR19018 yields 6.90 metres grading 0.16% Zn, 7.41 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu (Regional VMS).

NOR19022 yields 0.80 metre grading 3.89 g/t Au, 0.12% Zn (Expansion VMS).

STO 19002 yields 2.00 metres grading 0.25% Zn, 58.82 g/t Ag, 0.27% Pb (Regional VMS).

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2020 - Barsele Minerals Corp. – (TSXV: BME) ("Barsele") is pleased to report the final 2019 operational update in relation to the ongoing exploration program within the Barsele Gold-VMS Project area in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden (the "Barsele Project"). The exploration program is being operated by joint venture partner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. – (TSX, NYSE: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle"). Ownership in the Barsele Project is 55% Agnico Eagle and 45% Barsele. Agnico Eagle can earn an additional 15% in the Barsele Project through the completion of a pre-feasibility study. There is no cash outlay requirement by Barsele until a pre-feasibility study is completed.

Diamond drilling for the 2019 year totaled 12,310 metres in 56 completed core holes. Since late 2015, a total of 147,452 metres of overburden penetration and core collection has been tabulated from a total of 367 drill holes. Results from 39 drill holes are presented in this news release.

The pursuit of volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") mineralization within the Barsele Project area was the principal focus in 2019, with Agnico Eagle applying a combination of geological, structural, geochemical and geophysical techniques to facilitate the pursuit to discovery. Each hole drilled has added to the knowledge-base. Drill core observations and analytical results, have assisted the vectoring toward the eventuality of a new discovery.

Additionally, there was some minor drill testing along the extensive Avan-Central-Skiråsen (CAS) gold system. The gold intercept in hole AVA19007 extends the mineralization roughly 600 metres to the northwest for a known strike length approaching 3.6 kilometres.

The 2019 drilling results included in this news release have been principally focused on "Regional VMS Targets" along with some "Orogenic Gold" target testing throughout the 50,800-hectare property. Nine regional holes were drilled at Avan (AVA19004 through AVA19012). Four regional holes were drilled at Skirliden (SKL19001, SKL19002, SKL19003 (abandoned), SKL19003B). Seventeen holes were drilled in the Norra area, with nine being regional (NOR19011, 19014 through NOR19021, plus NOR19025 through NOR19029). Infill/Expansion holes include (NOR19022 through 19024). At Risberget three regional holes were drilled (RIS19001, RIS19002, RIS19003). At Stortrasket, four regional holes were drilled (STO19001 through STO19004). Finally, regional holes ESB19001 and ASP19001 were VMS tests.

Regional drill hole AVA19005 yielded 21.55 metres core length, (estimated 16.20 metres true thickness) grading 0.18% Zn, 2.50 g/t Ag, at a midpoint depth of 35 metres below surface.

Regional hole AVA19006 delivered 20.00 metres core length, (estimated 15.00 metres true thickness) grading 0.18% Zn, 1.98 g/t Ag, at a midpoint depth of 55 metres below surface.

Regional drill hole AVA19007 yielded 4.00 metres core length, (estimated 3.00 metres true thickness) grading 1.90 g/t Au, including 1.00 metre core length, (estimated 0.80 metre true thickness) grading 6.57 g/t Au, at a midpoint depth of 360 metres below surface.

Regional hole AVA19008 delivered 5.00 metres core length, (estimated 3.75 metres true thickness) grading 0.14% Zn, at a midpoint depth of 135 metres below surface.

Regional hole AVA19009 cut 4.00 metres core length, (estimated 3.00 metres true thickness) grading 0.57% Zn, at a midpoint depth of 135 metres below surface.

Regional hole NOR19018 yielded 6.90 metres core length, (estimated 5.17 metres true thickness) grading 0.16% Zn, 7.41 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu, at a midpoint depth of 375 metres below surface.

Regional hole NOR19020 yielded 1.00 metre core length, (estimated 0.75 metre true thickness) grading 1.55 g/t Au, at a midpoint depth of 160 metres below surface.

Regional hole NOR19021 yielded 1.00 metre core length, (estimated 0.75 metre true thickness) grading 1.57 g/t Au, at a midpoint depth of 70 metres below surface.

Expansion drill hole NOR19022 yielded 6.00 metres core length, (estimated 4.50 metres true thickness) grading 0.84 g/t Au, 0.30% Zn, including 0.80 metre core length, (estimated 0.60 metre true thickness) grading 3.89 g/t Au, 0.12% Zn, at a midpoint depth of 120 metres below surface.

Expansion drill hole NOR19023 yielded 3.30 metres core length, (estimated 2.48 metres true thickness) grading 0.99 g/t Au, including 0.60 metre core length, (estimated 0.45 metre true thickness) grading 3.94 g/t Au, at a midpoint depth of 145 metres below surface, plus 2.20 metres core length, (estimated 1.65 metres true thickness), grading 1.28 g/t Au, 0.12% Zn, at a midpoint depth of 155 metres below surface.

Infill/Expansion drill hole NOR19024 yielded 5.00 metres core length, (estimated 3.75 metres true thickness) grading 0.49% Zn, at a midpoint depth of 160 metres below surface.

Regional drill hole STO19002 cut 2.00 metres core length, (estimated 1.50 metres true thickness) grading 0.25% Zn, 58.82 g/t Ag, 0.27% Pb, at a midpoint depth of 7.00 metres below surface.

Barsele's President, Gary Cope states; "The pursuit of Norra-style VMS deposits was the principal exploration focus in 2019. These final results with significant gold, zinc, copper and silver values, suggest proximity to higher grade VMS mineralization. We look forward to working with our Agnico Eagle partners in 2020."

July through December Drilling Summary 2019 Hole ID Easting Northing Az Dip DDH

Length From (m) To

(m) CL (m) TL (m) Au (g/t) Top

Cut

(g/t) AVA19004 617951.00 7215558.98 32 -45 122.70











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































AVA19005 618049.81 7215530.75 210 -45 74.30 42.00 63.55 21.55 16.2



Regional









2.50g/t Ag

0.18%Zn





























AVA19006 618050.05 7215531.18 211 -55 86.40 56.00 76.00 20.00 15.0



Regional









1.98g/t Ag

0.18%Zn





























AVA19007 616385.32 7216183.56 158 -49 701.30 665.00 669.00 4.00 3.00 1.90

Regional







Incl. 668.00 669.00 1.00 0.80 6.57

























AVA19008 616384.16 7216185.45 51 -55 266.60 160.00 165.00 5.00 3.75



Regional













0.14%Zn





























AVA19009 617513.08 7215987.14 360 -55 227.40 178.00 182.00 4.00 3.00



Regional













0.57%Zn





























AVA19010 617513.75 7215986.68 73 -55 107.60











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































AVA19011 617710.83 7215787.47 1 -45 56.70











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































AVA19012 617710.80 7215787.26 1 -55 180.40











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































SKL19001 620415.73 7216052.33 170 -47 215.25











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































SKL19002 622167.40 7215472.87 179 -53 221.05











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































SKL19003 620098.47 7217593.45 175 -45 46.20











Regional abandoned











































SKL19003B 620098.29 7217594.96 177 -45 230.20











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19011 617167.21 7216819.02 43 -42 150.50











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19014 616953.77 7217018.64 69 -69 225.10











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19015 617389.61 7216641.29 47 -45 289.30











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19016 618010.157 7216223.393 39 -45 470.20











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19017 617874.123 7216313.294 53 -50 341.20











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19018 618001.09 7216928.58 225 -45 503.0 435.10 442.00 6.90 5.17



Regional









7.41 g/t Ag 0.08%Cu

0.16%

Zn



























NOR19019 617995.942 7216924.172 40 -45 351.00











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19020 618686.151 7216681.409 199 -50 554.90 286.00 287.00 1.00 0.75 1.55

Regional













































NOR19021 619207.86 7216560.26 21 -45 293.40 106.00 107.00 1.00 0.75 1.57

Regional













































NOR19022 617045.61 7216880.47 223 -59 195.20 114.00 120.00 6.00 4.50 0.84

Expansion















0.30

%Zn













Incl. 117.85 118.65 0.80 0.60 3.89



















0.12

%Zn



























NOR19023 617045.74 7216880.63 223 -67 186.00 116.70 120.00 3.30 2.48 0.99

Expansion







incl. 116.70 117.30 0.60 0.45 3.94











plus 129.00 131.20 2.20 1.65 1.28



















0.12

%Zn



























NOR19024 617017.11 7216921.42 217 -61 198.20 153.00 158.00 5.00 3.75



Infill/Expansion















0.49

%Zn



























NOR19025 617017.01 7216921.27 217 -55 201











Infill/Expansion no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19026 617016.36 7216920.67 240 -60 243.0











Infill/Expansion no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19027 617018.56 7216923.52 32 -57 116.30











Infill/Expansion no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19028 616964.94 7216911.93 25 -45 129.50











Infill/Expansion no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19029 617243.41 7216793.52 174 -68 345.30











Infill/Expansion no anomalous gold/base metals









































RIS19001 622790.37 7213912.37 302 -47 275.40











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































RIS19002 621853.51 7213515.60 50 -47 326.30











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































RIS19003 623100.76 7213708.58 120 -40 176.20











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































STO19001 622947.19 7210621.17 70.92 -47 110.00











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































STO19002 623105.33 7210909.92 89.53 -47 100.10 10.00 12.00 2.00 1.50



Regional









58.82 g/t Ag

0.27%Pb 0.25

%Zn



























STO19003 622398.55 7211629.34 178.12 -45 65.00











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































STO19004 621274.09 7210973.79 329.15 -47 76.40











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































ESB19001 617411.63 7222512.50 126 -45 73.70











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































ASP19001 619134.54 7225632.75 98 -45 139.90











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































Az = Compass Bearing Dip = Degrees Inclined CL = Core Length TL = Est. True Length Top Cut varies 40-18 g/t Au (A-C-S)

The technical information in this news release was verified by way of a site visit in October of 2019 by the Qualified Person, wherein the data was discussed with the site management and the technical staff and the database was reviewed and drill core was examined. Agnico Eagle maintains comprehensive quality control/quality assurance protocols.

All samples referred to in this table were tested at independent MS Analytical Service, wherein core cutting and sample preparation is carried out in Storuman, Sweden and the analyses of both Au and multi-element analysis of AES samples is completed in Canada. The assay method is SWED-Edh-6, which comprises: FAS-121, Au fire assay-AA on 50 gram-above 3 ppm Au fire assay-gravimetric; FAS-425, Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish-50 gram nominal sample weight; IMS-230, 48 element four-acid digestion ICP-MS; ICF-6Xx, default over limit methods for ICF-6Ag, ICF-6As, ICF-6Cu, ICF-6Pb, ICF-6Zn, SPM-210 (S); FAS-418, Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish for Ag above 1,000 ppm. For semi-massive to massive sulphide rock, ICP-130 aqua regia is used for multi element analysis, instead of the four-acid digestion.

As project operator, Agnico Eagle has developed a community relations program to engage the various stakeholders in the Barsele Project area. Basic environmental assessment and surface water characterization, species studies and hydrogeology studies are ongoing.

About the Barsele Gold Project

The Barsele Project is located on the western end of the Proterozoic "Skellefte Trend", a prolific volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits belt, that intersects with the "Gold Line" in Northern Sweden. Both polymetallic "VMS" deposits and intrusive hosted "Orogenic gold" deposits are present in this region and on this property. Current and past producers in the region include Boliden, Kristineberg, Bjorkdal, Svartliden and Storliden.

Pre-2019, drilling was mainly focused on verifying, defining and expanding the "Orogenic gold" mineral resources within and along the Avan, Central and Skiråsen zones and more recently, the Risberget Zone and the Skirliden area.

The main gold-bearing system remains open in all directions. The structurally-linked mineralized zones occur within granodioritic-volcanic-sedimentary host rocks and vary in width from 10's of metres to 700 metres and have been traced over a strike length exceeding 8.0 kilometres and to a depth approaching 1.0 kilometre. Gold is generally associated with arsenopyrite and low base metal content, but also occurs as native metal.

Since January 2019, drilling has been focused on the pursuit of massive sulphide mineralization that is hosted in rocks of volcanic and sedimentary composition, partitioned by post mineral intrusive dykes and sills.

Art Freeze, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for the technical disclosure contained within this news release.

About Barsele Minerals Corp.

Barsele is a Canadian-based junior exploration company managed by the Belcarra Group, comprised of highly qualified mining professionals. Barsele's main property is the Barsele Gold Project in Västerbottens Län, Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle. An updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Barsele Project with an effective date of February 16th, 2018, was filed on SEDAR on April 12th, 2018.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Gary Cope

President

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and Barsele undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Barsele Minerals Corp.