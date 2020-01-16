MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2020 - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V:SOI) is pleased to announce that it recently applied by map designation for 150 new mining claims in order to expand its 39 gold property. Once the claims are granted, the property will increase to 189 claims, for a total area of approximately 100 km2. The southwest limit of the 39 property will be located less than 5 km northeast of the Elmer gold property.



During the summer of 2019, prospecting work was carried out on the 39 property to assess the gold potential of an interpreted northeast to southwest trending shear zone. A much greater lithological diversity than mapped by the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MERNQ) was observed on the property, with the presence of a variety of lithological units, including felsic volcanic rocks. Additional prospecting was recommended based on this previous work.

The 39 property was acquired by map designation in 2018 and is wholly owned by Sirios. It is located about 30 km northwest of the km 381 relay station on the James Bay road connecting Matagami to Radisson. The property borders the Munischiwan property of Exploration Azimut and SOQUEM to the southwest, where prospecting results yielded up to 100.5 g/t Au, 435.0 g/t Ag, and 156.0 g/t Te and 1.67% Cu from grab samples (ref. Azimut press release of June 27, 2019).

Sirios focuses mainly on its Cheechoo gold discovery while actively exploring the auriferous potential of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay area in Quebec.

Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewed the final text.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Dominique Doucet, President

Tel.: (514) 510-7961

ddoucet@sirios.com

Website: www.sirios.com﻿﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98ad0a36-dae0-42fe-a92b-b6980fc63513