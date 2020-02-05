GSP Resource Corp. Appoints J. Greg Dawson, P.Geo. to Technical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, Feb. 05, 2020 - GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of J. Greg Dawson, P.Geo., to the Company’s Technical Advisory Board. Mr. Dawson is a successful mining professional bringing over 30 years of international and domestic industry experience with major, mid-tier and junior companies.



J. Greg Dawson, P.Geo., has over 30 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry and is currently working as an independent consultant and sits on the board of Sitka Gold Corp. He holds a BSc in geology from the University of British Columbia and an MSc from Queens University and is a registered Professional Geoscientist with EGBC. His work experience includes acting as Vice President Exploration for Colorado Resources, President and Vice President, Exploration of Copper Ridge Explorations and serving as District Manager and General Manager with Teck Exploration Ltd. in Central Asia and South America. He also spent several years earlier in his career working for the Hunter Dickinson Group and its associated companies.

GSP Resource President & CEO, Simon Dyakowski, stated: “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Dawson to the GSP Resource team and are honoured to have him as a Technical Advisor. His expertise and experience as an exploration geologist and mining industry executive brings great value to GSP as we explore and develop our growing portfolio of projects, including the recently acquired Alwin Copper-Gold-Silver project.”

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Alwin Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Kamloops Mining Division, as well as an option to acquire 100% interest and title to the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division.

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: (604) 619-7469

Email: simon@gspresource.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address conducting work on the Company's projects, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.