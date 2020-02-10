Northern Lights Commences Exploration Work at Secret Pass Gold Project

Vancouver, February 10, 2020 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Northern Lights") (CNSX:NLR.CN) is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration work at the Company's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project ("Secret Pass" of the "Project") located in Mohave County, northwestern Arizona.

Secret Pass 2020 Exploration Program

The Tin Cup Gold Zone is an initial priority for the Company's exploration work in 2020 at Secret Pass. The Tin Cup zone accounts for less than 10% of the total license area (See Figure 1). Only the area between Tin Cup and FM gold zones has been drill tested over a strike length of 1.2 km. and very limited surface exploration was conducted on the structures located outside of Tin Cup and FM gold zones.

The mineralized zone has a strike length of approximately 245 metres and a drill-indicated depth of up to 180 metres, both open along strike and depth. High-grade mineralization greater than 3 g/t Au, is localized in a 3.0 to 7.6 metres wide, steeply northeast-dipping structure that occurs within a much wider mineralized fault zone that ranges from 30 to 45 metres in width. The mineralization has a northwest plunge and is open at depth.

The historic Tin Cup mine reportedly produced several hundred tons of mineralized material grading 15 g/t (0.5 oz/t) to 31 g/t (1 oz/t) of gold. Historic workings from the 1930's included an open pit and an inclined shaft to a depth of 21 metres (70 ft) with minor underground level workings. There has been no known production from the Tin Cup Mine since the 1930's.

Exploration drilling completed by Santa Fe Pacific Mining and Fisher-Watt Gold Company during the period from 1984 to 1991 intersected significant high grade gold mineralization in the Tin Cup Gold Zone with gold assays ranging as high as 40g/t.

Selected historic intersections from the Tin Cup Zone include:

TC-01 From/To 22.9 - 30.5 metres depth 7.6 meters at Average 7.6 g/t Au

TC-10 From/To 89.9 - 121.9 metres depth 32.0 meters at Average 13.6 g/t Au

Including 12.2 metres at Average 20.8 g/t Au

TC-15 From/To 111.2 - 115.8 metres depth 4.6 meters at Average 13.1 g/t Au

TC-30 From/To 88.4 - 97.5 metres depth 9.1 meters at Average 17.7 g/t Au

Note, these results are historical in nature and a qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify these previous drilling intersections.

Northern Lights' initial goals for the Project are to confirm high grade historic drilling results, generate a NI43-101 compliant resource estimate for the Tin Cup Zone, and to establish additional exploration targets over the rest of the 868 hectare license area.

The 2020 exploration program will be conducted in two phases.

Phase 1 Exploration Program:

1.Evaluation and compilation of historic drilling and surface geology into a modern digital format to be used in the GIS and geological modeling - in progress.

2.Completion of drone aeromagnetic and photogrammetry mapping survey over the Tin Cup and FM Zones.

The Company has appointed MWH Geo-Surveys International Inc. to conduct an UAV Orthophoto-digital mapping survey which will generate a high resolution surface model of the entire license area plus a UAV magnetic survey to produce high resolution geological map used to identify structure and mineralized target areas. The UAV surveys are planned to be flown in early March, 2020.

3.Geochemical sampling over target areas to include multiple element as well as low-level gold background survey. For areas of anomalous gold results, additional samples will be taken to determine the extent of a halo of gold mineralization.

4.Geological mapping to identify structure and alteration to extend known mineralization.

5.Three-dimensional modeling of historical data and aeromagnetic survey results to allow Northern Lights to refine the Phase 2 exploration targets and confirm the historical surface and underground mineralization at Tin Cup for resource and mine planning purposes.

The Phase 1 exploration program has an estimated cost of US$150,000 and is expected to be completed over the next two months.

Phase 2 Exploration Program:

The Phase 2 exploration program for the Project will focus on confirmatory and infill drilling of the high grade mineralization at the historic Tin Cup Zone leading to a resource estimate. Northern Lights plans to commence this drilling immediately following the completion of the Phase 1 exploration program.

The Tin Cup drilling will be followed by selective drilling of the additional target areas identified in Phase 1.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Secret Pass Project Geology and Historic Mine Workings

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont (Fellow Member AUSIMM #312718), Head of Geology and qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Or

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Office

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. is a growth oriented exploration and development company that is advancing the Medicine Springs Project located in Nevada. Northern Lights is earning a 100% equity interest in the Medicine Springs Project, a prospective silver - zinc - lead property located in southeastern Elko County, Nevada.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

