Sirios Begins a New Drilling Program on the CHEECHOO Gold Property

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2020 - Management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce the start of its 2020 diamond drilling campaign on the Cheechoo gold property, adjacent to the Eleonore gold mine of Newmont at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. The property contains the Cheechoo deposit with its maiden NI43-101resource estimate of 1.6 million ounces gold (Press release December 11, 2019). The company plans to drill approximately 20 holes, for a minimum of 5,000 metres.



Sirios will drill test the extension of the currently defined gold deposit towards the west, as suggested by recommendations in the 43-101 technical report, as well as along the tonalite-metasediments contact to the north-west. The Dyke Mafic area, which had previous significant gold intersections will also be drill tested.

Dominique Doucet, President and CEO commented, “With the completion of our recent NI43-101 resource estimate, we are excited to get back to drilling on our flagship Cheechoo property. Due to the proximity to our currently defined deposit, our drilling program is designed to expand the resource as well as test previously identified nearby targets.”

Sirios’100% owned Cheechoo property is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from Newmont’s Éléonore gold mine that began its production in 2015. For detailed information on Cheechoo, please consult the 43-101 technical report available on the Sirios’ web site.

Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, prepared this press release.

