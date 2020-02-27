Teck Files Audited Annual Financial Statements for 2019

VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2020 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today filed its annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. As previously disclosed on February 23, 2020, subsequent to the release of Teck’s unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019, Teck withdrew the regulatory application for the Frontier Project. As a consequence, under IFRS, Teck was required to assess the carrying value of the Frontier Project as at December 31, 2019. In light of the withdrawal, as noted previously, Teck has recorded a non-cash pre-tax impairment of $1.13 billion in relation to the Frontier Project as at December 31, 2019.
About Teck Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!