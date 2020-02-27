Sokoman Minerals Provides Phase 5 Exploration Update

3-D Model Incorporating Western and Eastern Trends Unveiled

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2020 / Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) (the "Company" or "Sokoman") is pleased to provide the following exploration update and to announce that the 3-D model of the Moosehead mineralized zones, incorporating the Western and Eastern Trends, has been finalized and can now be viewed on the Company website under the Investors - Media tab.

Phase 5 Drilling

The Phase 5 drilling program is underway with one rig testing the down-plunge extensions of the Eastern Trend, based on the 3-D modelling.

Ice-making is ongoing on North Pond to allow drilling from the ice, with a second drill rig, to test the up-plunge potential of the northern extension of the Eastern Trend. At present, weather conditions are not ideal for making a new ice layer, so the Company is working with the contractor to secure a lighter drill that can be used at the current ice thickness.

As of Feb. 26, four drill holes have been completed from the east side of North Pond and the first shipment of core samples (180 in total, including blanks and standards) have been sent to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL, for Au and ICP analysis. Gold will be assayed by standard 30 g fire assay, with selected samples tagged for metallics assaying based on the presence of visible gold. Results are expected in 4 to 6 weeks.

"We expect 2020 to be a breakout year for the Moosehead project, both in terms of expanding the known mineralization, and in discovering new zones of gold mineralization based on our magnetic and till surveys. We have focused on a 2 km length of the over 8 km potential mineralized structure and we intend to evaluate this untested potential once we have received and merged the new and historical data. A follow-up prospecting/trenching program is planned by the 3rd or 4th quarter of this year to define new drill targets," commented Timothy Froude, P. Geo., President and CEO.

3-D Model

The video of the 3-D model begins with an overhead view of the North Pond/South Pond area showing the drill holes and geology of the main mineralized area. The video then starts a 360 degree, rotating view, beginning with the geological model and moving through to the structural components, followed by the mineralized systems as currently understood, and culminating with colour-coded parts per million (g/t) gold concentration (Au-ppm) in the zones identified to date.

One of the key take-aways is the compelling evidence that links the Eastern and Western Zones as splays off a common structure, with potential high-grade intersections at depth, below the current level of drilling @ 200 m vertically, as well as in the South Pond Area, 200-300 m further south from North Pond. Limited historical drilling in this area has resulted in sporadic hits of gold mineralization with MH-01-07 cutting a 0.34 m banded quartz vein that assayed 13.5 g/t Au. Significantly, a large cluster of angular gold bearing boulders assaying up to 17.2 g/t Au has been reported from historical prospecting along the northern shore of South Pond. This boulder field lies directly above the inferred southern intersection of the Western and Eastern Trends.

Additional Targets

In early Q2 2020, the Company expects to receive the results of the recently completed helicopter-borne, high-resolution magnetic survey flown last month over the entire property. Flight lines were spaced at 50 m over most of the property with the exception of a 2 km section, covering the Eastern and Western Trends, that was flown at 25 m spaced lines. Mafic dikes in many of the drill holes with gold mineralization should be susceptible to the magnetics and will help model and guide future exploration.

The Company is also expecting to receive the results of a C-horizon till sampling program which covered the southern 2/3rds of the property in the fall of 2019. Samples are being evaluated for gold grain analysis by Overburden Drilling Management in Ottawa. Historical till sampling programs have covered selected areas of the Moosehead property, however this is the first time that gold grain analysis, which helps define distance of transport of the gold grains, has been done. The morphology of gold grains in glacial till can be used to estimate how far the ice has moved them, and this can be used to zero in potential source areas. Historical till sampling has given values greater than 10 g/t Au, which remain unexplained and which appear to be unrelated to known zones of gold mineralization.

PDAC 2020 Participation

Sokoman will be exhibiting at PDAC 2020 on March 1-4 in Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Booth #2432. The Company's CEO Tim Froude will also be giving a presentation on Monday, March 2 at 3:45 pm in Room 802 (Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors).

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects (Moosehead, Crippleback Lake and East Alder) in Central Newfoundland on the structural corridor hosting Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake project (with measured resources of 1.16 Moz. of gold at 2.18 g/t, indicated resources of 1.53 Moz. of gold at 1.66 g/t and inferred resources of 1.53 Moz. of gold at 1.77 g/t (Marathon Gold Website) 150 km southwest of the Company's high-grade Moosehead gold project. The Company also has a 100% interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project in Newfoundland recently optioned to White Metal Resources Inc. In Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project.

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support of the project in the past through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program. The Company will again be applying for funding for the upcoming 2020 season.

To learn more, please contact:

Timothy Froude, P. Geo.,

President & CEO

709-765-1726

tim@sokomanmineralscorp.com Cathy Hume, Director,

Investor Relations

416-868-1079 x231

cathy@chfir.com Website:

www.sokomanmineralscorp.com

Twitter: @SokomanMinerals

Facebook: @SokomanMinerals



