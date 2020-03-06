TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - February 2020

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, March 6, 2020 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2020.

TSX welcomed 15 new issuers in February 2020, compared with 24 in the previous month and 23 in February 2019. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in February 2020 increased 1,472% from the previous month and were up 442% compared to February 2019. The total number of financings in February 2020 was 57, compared with 44 the previous month and 42 in February 2019.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in February 2020, compared with one in the previous month and six in February 2019. The new listings were five capital pool companies, two mining companies and one real estate company. Total financings raised in February 2020 decreased 24% compared to the previous month, but were up 110% from February 2019. There were 108 financings in February 2020, compared with 140 in the previous month and 73 in February 2019.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February, 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



February 2020 January 2020 February 2019 Issuers Listed 1,599 1,590 1,560 New Issuers Listed 15 24 23 IPOs 14 21 21 Graduates from TSXV 1 3 2 Issues Listed 2,251 2,236 2,203 IPO Financings Raised $1,146,245,700 $74,162,550 $165,979,220 Secondary Financings Raised $3,406,838,243 $241,681,604 $763,731,088 Supplemental Financings Raised $490,739,660 $4,950,408 $1,000,800 Total Financings Raised $5,043,823,603 $320,794,562 $930,711,108 Total Number of Financings 57 44 42 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,041,937,524,274 $3,245,387,151,336 $2,948,965,048,277

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % change New Issuers Listed 39 42 -7.1 IPOs 35 39 -10.3 Graduates from TSXV 4 3 +33.3 IPO Financings Raised $1,220,408,250 $241,179,260 +406.0 Secondary Financings Raised $3,648,519,847 $1,450,960,246 +151.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $495,690,068 $801,000,800 -38.1 Total Financings Raised $5,364,618,165 $2,493,140,306 +115.2 Total Number of Financings 101 84 +20.2 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,041,937,524,274 $2,948,965,048,277 +3.2

TSX Venture Exchange**



February 2020 January 2020 February 2019 Issuers Listed 1,934 1,933 1,962 New Issuers Listed 8 1 6 IPOs 6 1 5 Graduates to TSX 1 3 2 Issues Listed 2,016 2,016 2,055 IPO Financings Raised $52,728,250 $350,000 $1,951,400 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $74,964,403 $201,035,636 $800,000 Supplemental Financings Raised $240,102,435 $284,224,897 $172,573,527 Total Financings Raised $367,795,088 $485,610,533 $175,324,927 Total Number of Financings 108 140 73 Market Cap Listed Issues $41,316,856,181 $46,190,840,629 $53,029,158,972

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change New Issuers Listed 9 10 -10.0 IPOs 7 9 -22.2 Graduates to TSX 4 3 +33.3 IPO Financings Raised $53,078,250 $3,501,400 +1,415.9 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $276,000,039 $30,230,860 +813.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $524,327,332 $447,940,964 +17.1 Total Financings Raised $853,405,621 $481,673,224 +77.2 Total Number of Financings 248 199 +24.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $41,316,856,181 $53,029,158,972 -22.1

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during February 2020:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF ZBBB BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF ZQB BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF ZMID BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF ZSML Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF DXN Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February FEBB.F First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November NOVB.F Horizons Cash Maximizer ETF HSAV Horizons S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF HXCN Horizons US Large Cap Index ETF ETF HULC & HULC.U PIMCO Managed Conservative Bond Pool PCON PIMCO Managed Core Bond Pool PCOR Victoria Gold Corp. VGCX

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Aphelion Capital Corp. APHE.P Canada Nickel Company Inc. CNC E36 Capital Corp. ETSC.P Eclipse Gold Mining Corp. EGLD Good2Go2 Corp. GOAL.P Spectre Capital Corp. SOO.P Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No.1) Core Plus Fund SCPO.UN Vincero Capital Corp. VCO.P

