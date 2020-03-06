TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - February 2020
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, March 6, 2020 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2020.
TSX welcomed 15 new issuers in February 2020, compared with 24 in the previous month and 23 in February 2019. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in February 2020 increased 1,472% from the previous month and were up 442% compared to February 2019. The total number of financings in February 2020 was 57, compared with 44 the previous month and 42 in February 2019.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in February 2020, compared with one in the previous month and six in February 2019. The new listings were five capital pool companies, two mining companies and one real estate company. Total financings raised in February 2020 decreased 24% compared to the previous month, but were up 110% from February 2019. There were 108 financings in February 2020, compared with 140 in the previous month and 73 in February 2019.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February, 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
February 2020
|
January 2020
|
February 2019
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,599
|
1,590
|
1,560
|
New Issuers Listed
|
15
|
24
|
23
|
IPOs
|
14
|
21
|
21
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,251
|
2,236
|
2,203
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,146,245,700
|
$74,162,550
|
$165,979,220
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$3,406,838,243
|
$241,681,604
|
$763,731,088
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$490,739,660
|
$4,950,408
|
$1,000,800
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$5,043,823,603
|
$320,794,562
|
$930,711,108
|
Total Number of Financings
|
57
|
44
|
42
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,041,937,524,274
|
$3,245,387,151,336
|
$2,948,965,048,277
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2020
|
2019
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
39
|
42
|
-7.1
|
IPOs
|
35
|
39
|
-10.3
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
4
|
3
|
+33.3
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,220,408,250
|
$241,179,260
|
+406.0
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$3,648,519,847
|
$1,450,960,246
|
+151.5
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$495,690,068
|
$801,000,800
|
-38.1
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$5,364,618,165
|
$2,493,140,306
|
+115.2
|
Total Number of Financings
|
101
|
84
|
+20.2
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,041,937,524,274
|
$2,948,965,048,277
|
+3.2
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
February 2020
|
January 2020
|
February 2019
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,934
|
1,933
|
1,962
|
New Issuers Listed
|
8
|
1
|
6
|
IPOs
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
Graduates to TSX
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
Issues Listed
|
2,016
|
2,016
|
2,055
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$52,728,250
|
$350,000
|
$1,951,400
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$74,964,403
|
$201,035,636
|
$800,000
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$240,102,435
|
$284,224,897
|
$172,573,527
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$367,795,088
|
$485,610,533
|
$175,324,927
|
Total Number of Financings
|
108
|
140
|
73
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$41,316,856,181
|
$46,190,840,629
|
$53,029,158,972
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2020
|
2019
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
9
|
10
|
-10.0
|
IPOs
|
7
|
9
|
-22.2
|
Graduates to TSX
|
4
|
3
|
+33.3
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$53,078,250
|
$3,501,400
|
+1,415.9
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$276,000,039
|
$30,230,860
|
+813.0
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$524,327,332
|
$447,940,964
|
+17.1
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$853,405,621
|
$481,673,224
|
+77.2
|
Total Number of Financings
|
248
|
199
|
+24.6
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$41,316,856,181
|
$53,029,158,972
|
-22.1
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during February 2020:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZBBB
|
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
|
ZMBS
|
BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZQB
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF
|
ZMID
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF
|
ZSML
|
Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF
|
DXN
|
Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF
|
DXW
|
First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February
|
FEBB.F
|
First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November
|
NOVB.F
|
Horizons Cash Maximizer ETF
|
HSAV
|
Horizons S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|
HXCN
|
Horizons US Large Cap Index ETF ETF
|
HULC & HULC.U
|
PIMCO Managed Conservative Bond Pool
|
PCON
|
PIMCO Managed Core Bond Pool
|
PCOR
|
VGCX
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Aphelion Capital Corp.
|
APHE.P
|
CNC
|
E36 Capital Corp.
|
ETSC.P
|
EGLD
|
Good2Go2 Corp.
|
GOAL.P
|
Spectre Capital Corp.
|
SOO.P
|
Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No.1) Core Plus Fund
|
SCPO.UN
|
Vincero Capital Corp.
|
VCO.P
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
