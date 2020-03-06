TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - February 2020

Menü Artikel
TORONTO, March 6, 2020 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2020.

TSX welcomed 15 new issuers in February 2020, compared with 24 in the previous month and 23 in February 2019. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in February 2020 increased 1,472% from the previous month and were up 442% compared to February 2019. The total number of financings in February 2020 was 57, compared with 44 the previous month and 42 in February 2019.

TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in February 2020, compared with one in the previous month and six in February 2019. The new listings were five capital pool companies, two mining companies and one real estate company. Total financings raised in February 2020 decreased 24% compared to the previous month, but were up 110% from February 2019. There were 108 financings in February 2020, compared with 140 in the previous month and 73 in February 2019.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February, 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

February 2020

January 2020

February 2019

Issuers Listed

1,599

1,590

1,560

New Issuers Listed

15

24

23

IPOs

14

21

21

Graduates from TSXV

1

3

2

Issues Listed

2,251

2,236

2,203

IPO Financings Raised

$1,146,245,700

$74,162,550

$165,979,220

Secondary Financings Raised

$3,406,838,243

$241,681,604

$763,731,088

Supplemental Financings Raised

$490,739,660

$4,950,408

$1,000,800

Total Financings Raised

$5,043,823,603

$320,794,562

$930,711,108

Total Number of Financings

57

44

42

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,041,937,524,274

$3,245,387,151,336

$2,948,965,048,277

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% change

New Issuers Listed

39

42

-7.1

IPOs

35

39

-10.3

Graduates from TSXV

4

3

+33.3

IPO Financings Raised

$1,220,408,250

$241,179,260

+406.0

Secondary Financings Raised

$3,648,519,847

$1,450,960,246

+151.5

Supplemental Financings Raised

$495,690,068

$801,000,800

-38.1

Total Financings Raised

$5,364,618,165

$2,493,140,306

+115.2

Total Number of Financings

101

84

+20.2

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,041,937,524,274

$2,948,965,048,277

+3.2

TSX Venture Exchange**

February 2020

January 2020

February 2019

Issuers Listed

1,934

1,933

1,962

New Issuers Listed

8

1

6

IPOs

6

1

5

Graduates to TSX

1

3

2

Issues Listed

2,016

2,016

2,055

IPO Financings Raised

$52,728,250

$350,000

$1,951,400

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$74,964,403

$201,035,636

$800,000

Supplemental Financings Raised

$240,102,435

$284,224,897

$172,573,527

Total Financings Raised

$367,795,088

$485,610,533

$175,324,927

Total Number of Financings

108

140

73

Market Cap Listed Issues

$41,316,856,181

$46,190,840,629

$53,029,158,972

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

New Issuers Listed

9

10

-10.0

IPOs

7

9

-22.2

Graduates to TSX

4

3

+33.3

IPO Financings Raised

$53,078,250

$3,501,400

+1,415.9

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$276,000,039

$30,230,860

+813.0

Supplemental Financings Raised

$524,327,332

$447,940,964

+17.1

Total Financings Raised

$853,405,621

$481,673,224

+77.2

Total Number of Financings

248

199

+24.6

Market Cap Listed Issues

$41,316,856,181

$53,029,158,972

-22.1

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during February 2020:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZBBB

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZQB

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF

ZMID

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF

ZSML

Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF

DXN

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

FEBB.F

First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November

NOVB.F

Horizons Cash Maximizer ETF

HSAV

Horizons S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

HXCN

Horizons US Large Cap Index ETF ETF

HULC & HULC.U

PIMCO Managed Conservative Bond Pool

PCON

PIMCO Managed Core Bond Pool

PCOR

Victoria Gold Corp.

VGCX

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Aphelion Capital Corp.

APHE.P

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

CNC

E36 Capital Corp.

ETSC.P

Eclipse Gold Mining Corp.

EGLD

Good2Go2 Corp.

GOAL.P

Spectre Capital Corp.

SOO.P

Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No.1) Core Plus Fund

SCPO.UN

Vincero Capital Corp.

VCO.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, catherine.kee@tmx.com
