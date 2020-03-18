Menü Artikel
CONSOL Coal Resources LP Announces Filing of its Annual Report for 2019

21:30 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

CANONSBURG, March 18, 2020 - CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

CCR makes available, free of charge, on its website at www.ccrlp.com, its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as soon as reasonably practicable after such reports are available, electronically filed with, or furnished to the SEC.

Also, upon request, CCR's unitholders may receive, free of charge, a printed copy of CCR's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which includes CCR's audited financial statements. Requests should be submitted to CCR by contacting its Investor Relations Department at investors@ccrlp.com or by calling 724-416-8335.

About CONSOL Coal Resources LP

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) is a master limited partnership formed in 2015 to manage and further develop all of CONSOL Energy Inc.'s (NYSE: CEIX) active coal operations in Pennsylvania. CCR's assets include a 25% undivided interest in, and operational control over, the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which consists of three underground mines - Bailey, Enlow Fork and Harvey - and related infrastructure. For its ownership interest, CCR has an effective annual production capacity of 7.1 million tons of high-Btu North Appalachian thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. More information is available on our website www.ccrlp.com.

Contacts:

Investor:
Mitesh Thakkar, (724) 416-8335
miteshthakkar@consolenergy.com

Media:
Zach Smith, (724) 416-8291
zacherysmith@consolenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consol-coal-resources-lp-announces-filing-of-its-annual-report-for-2019-301026419.html

SOURCE CONSOL Coal Resources LP


Mineninfo

CONSOL Coal Resources LP

CONSOL Coal Resources LP
Bergbau
USA
A2H8VC
US20855T1007
www.ccrlp.com

