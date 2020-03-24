Menü Artikel
Suche
 

21-Day National Lockdown to Be Implemented in the Republic of South Africa ("South Africa")

13:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, March 24, 2020 - Buffalo Coal Corp. ("Buffalo Coal" or "the Company").

Buffalo Coal is a South African based company, with its head office based in Centurion, Gauteng, and its mining operations based in Dundee, KwaZulu Natal.

Further to Buffalo Coal's announcement "Company's position on COVID-19", published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020, the Company hereby informs all stakeholders that South Africa's President, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, has imposed a national 21-day lockdown ("the National Lockdown"), effective midnight, Thursday 26 March 2020. These measures have been announced to contain the spread of the coronavirus within South Africa.

All non-essential businesses have been ordered to close for the duration of the National Lockdown. Mines have been ordered to limit activities to care and maintenance procedures designed to avoid damage to underground working areas and other infrastructure and facilities required for continuous operations.

In compliance with the directive issued, care and maintenance protocols are being developed and will be fully implemented at the Company's operations in Dundee before midnight on Thursday, March 26th. In addition to the safeguarding and maintenance of the Company's critical infrastructure, these protocols will be designed to ensure continued compliance with all relevant environmental, safety, health and other relevant legislative requirements.

The National Lockdown is expected to have a considerable negative impact on the Company's mining operations. The Company will engage with its financiers, major suppliers and other stakeholders in this regard. The Company will continue to proactively measure and manage any potential impacts of the National Lockdown, together with any possible future extensions thereof. Further updates will be communicated to the Company's various stakeholders as new information becomes available.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo Coal is a coal producer in southern Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ms Emma Oosthuizen
Chief Executive Officer
Email: Emma.Oosthuizen@buffalocoal.co.za

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53737


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Buffalo Coal Corp.

Buffalo Coal Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A117Z4
CA1194421014
www.buffalocoal.co.za
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap