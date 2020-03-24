Northern Lights Resources Growth Metrics Edge Higher After Secret Pass Gold Project Purchase

MONTREAL, March 24th, 2020 - MomentumPR's client Northern Lights Resources Corp. , is listed on the CSE exchange under the symbol: NLR (CNSX:NLR.CN).

Momentum PR is pleased to have produced an informative and comprehensive report on Northern Lights Resources, available here - Northern Lights Resources Corp. Investor Report.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. Highlights

- Northern Lights Resources has two prospective mining projects that continue to affirm long-term growth prospects; Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona and Medicine Springs Silver/Lead/Zinc project in Nevada. - Secret Pass Gold Project is a former gold producing property, 100% owned by NLR with no royalties payable from future production. - The prospective gold project stands out in part because it features two major fault systems with numerous gold deposits showing. - NLR is progressing with an exploration plan that includes an aeromagnetic survey and an updated NI43-101 project report for the historic Tin Cup open-pit resource area. Tin Cup offers near-term production opportunities and the potential to host high-grade, shallow underground and open pit gold targets. - Medicine Spring Project is targeting a large scale, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacement sulphide deposit. - 123 shallow holes were completed to an average depth of only 43 meters. Notable intersections from the historical drilling includes 18% zinc and 36 g/t Ag over 5m and 7% Zn, 4% Pb, and 114 g/t Ag over 8m. - Exploration results defined a strong NE trending lead-zinc-silver soil anomaly that extends >2000 metres in length and 350-500 meters in width that is planned for drilling in 2020.



Northern Lights Resources Corp. (CSE:NLR) is a growth-oriented company committed to increased shareholder value through exploration and development of high-quality resource projects.

Secret Pass located in Mojave County, Arizona just 15 km north of the historic Oatman gold mining district is a region that produced 2 million ounces of gold 1892-1940. The project area's excellent advantages include power, water, a skilled labor pool, plus epithermal gold mineralization, hosted by steeply dipping regional fault systems. Past exploration drilling completed in 1984-1991 intersected significant high-grade gold mineralization in the Tin Cup Gold Zone, with gold assays ranging as high as 40g/t.

The Medicine Springs property located in Elko County, Nevada is a previous producer with an extensive drilling prospective for high-grade oxide and sulphide silver, zinc and lead mineralization. Northern Lights is earning 100% equity interest in the project.

Backed by an experienced management team, Northern Lights Resources is on its way to becoming a highly valued exploration company in terms of value generation supported by two highly prospective mining projects.

Momentum PR is pleased to have produced an informative and comprehensive report on Northern Lights Resources, available here - Northern Lights Resources Investor Report

If you would like more information on Northern Lights Resource; https://www.northernlightsresources.com/

Momentum PR

+1.450.332.6939 | info@momentumpr.com | http://momentumpr.com/

Investor Inquiries

Mark Turcotte, Senior Client Manager | mark@momentumpr.com

Media Relations

Isabelle Arsenault, Media Relations | isabelle@momentumpr.com

About Momentum PR

Momentum PR is a cutting-edge public and investor relations consulting agency, representing companies within the Canadian investment community. Since 2009, Momentum PR has been servicing small and mid-cap Canadian-listed public companies, seeking to increase their exposure across North America. The focus at Momentum PR is on building and driving brand awareness. Momentum PR cultivates new audiences in the media and investment communities by proactively engaging interested parties on behalf of client companies, through online and offline channels.

Disclaimer: "All editorial content contained herein is solely the responsibility of Momentum PR and does not reflect, in any way, the opinions of TheNewswire.ca Inc., its partner newswires and / or associated news services."

