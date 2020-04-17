Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Peabody announces change to virtual annual meeting format on May 7, 2020

14:00 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, April 17, 2020 - Peabody (NYSE: BTU) announced today that is has changed the format of its upcoming annual meeting of stockholders being held on May 7, 2020 at 9 a.m. (CDT) to a virtual meeting only. Stockholders may attend and participate in the meeting online via live audio webcast, but will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

The move to a solely virtual meeting format is to protect the health and safety of the meeting participants during the COVID-19 pandemic, consistent with Peabody's commitment to health and safety as a way of life. Peabody intends to resume an in-person annual meeting in 2021 as the health and safety situation improves.

As described in the previously distributed proxy materials for the annual meeting, individuals are entitled to participate in the annual meeting if they were a shareholder as of the close of business on March 12, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker, or nominee. Shareholders can participate in the annual meeting at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BTU2020 by entering the control number found on the proxy card. Further details on how to participate in the virtual meeting are available on proxyvote.com.

Shareholders can continue to vote in advance of the meeting or during the meeting. Voting of shares can be completed in advance via the toll-free number, by visiting the internet site provided in the proxy materials or by mailing in a signed and dated proxy card.

Peabody is the leading global pure-play coal company and a member of the Fortune 500, serving power and steel customers in more than 25 countries on six continents. The company offers significant scale, high-quality assets, and diversity in geography and products. Peabody is guided by seven core values: safety, customer focus, leadership, people, excellence, integrity and sustainability. For further information, visit www.PeabodyEnergy.com.

Contact:
Peabody
314.342.7900

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peabody-announces-change-to-virtual-annual-meeting-format-on-may-7-2020-301042341.html

SOURCE Peabody


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Peabody Energy Corp.

Peabody Energy Corp.
Bergbau
USA
A140KZ
US7045492037
www.peabodyenergy.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap