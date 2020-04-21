Troilus Intersects 1.56g/t AuEq Over 73 Metres in Southwest Zone Representing One of the Best Results Ever on the Troilus Property

TORONTO, April 21, 2020 - Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) reports additional results from the 6,000 metre drill program completed earlier this year in the Southwest Zone (the “Southwest Zone” or “SWZ”) at its 100%-owned Troilus property (the “Troilus Project”) located northeast of Chibougamau, Quebec. All drill holes reported herein successfully intersected gold and demonstrated geology similar to the main mineralized zone on the property, Z87, located less than 3.5 kilometres to the northeast of the SWZ (see Figure 2).

Highlights from the Southwest Zone drilling include*:

1.56 g/t AuEq over 73 metres, including 2.05 g/t AuEq over 48 metres; 1.23 g/t AuEq over 6 metres from surface; 0.98 g/t AuEq over 13 metres including 1.9g/t AuEq over 3 metres and 2.17 g/t AuEq over 2.2 metres in hole TLG-ZSW20-189



1.02 g/t AuEq over 15 metres near surface in hole TLG-ZSW20-185

*See Table 1 for all drill intercepts, see Figure 1 for Section view and Figure 3 for drill hole locations

Justin Reid, Chief Executive Officer of Troilus commented: “Drill hole TLG-ZSW20-189 is a spectacular stand out, not only from this recent drill program but also in the context of all the drilling that we have completed from the main Z87 and J Zones over the last couple of years and historic drilling from Inmet Mining Corp. when defining the original Troilus mine. It demonstrates AuEq mineralization grading well over 1 g/t AuEq sustained over material intercepts including one section of 1.56 g/t AuEq over 73 metres. This mineralization is being encountered at shallow depths and demonstrate technical similarities to Z87, the largest of the Troilus ore bodies. These results are further evidence that the Southwest Zone could be of considerable scale and have the potential to add to Troilus’ existing mineral resources estimate of 4.71 million ounces of Indicated gold equivalent and 1.76 million ounces of Inferred gold equivalent (see press release dated November 12, 2019). We believe that the results we are seeing from the Southwest Zone provide further evidence that the Troilus property has the potential to host a large, regional scale gold mineralizing system and remains materially underexplored. The Troilus team is excited to further expand our knowledge of this system by applying our evolving geological model to this area and the rest of the property. The Southwest Zone remains open along trend and at depth.”

Table 1: Summary of Southwest Zone Drill Results

Hole ID From To Length Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Summary TLG-ZSW20-185 52.00 66.00 14.00 0.85 0.09 1.24 1.02 14m @ 1.02 g/t AuEq from 52m 124.00 129.50 5.50 0.22 0.10 0.25 0.40 5.50m @ 0.40 g/t AuEq from 124m 147.50 157.00 9.50 0.45 0.05 1.61 0.56 9.5m @ 0.56 g/t AuEq from 147.5m 176.00 181.00 5.00 0.22 0.09 0.80 0.39 5m @ 0.39 g/t AuEq from 176m 231.00 256.00 25.00 0.32 0.09 1.20 0.50 25m @ 0.5 g/t AuEq from 231m TLG-ZSW20-189 14.00 20.00 6.00 0.80 0.24 0.58 1.23 6m @ 1.23 g/t AuEq from 14m 109.00 113.20 4.20 0.48 0.17 2.89 0.81 4.2m @ 0.81 g/t AuEq from 109m 158.00 171.20 13.20 0.75 0.13 0.86 0.98 13.2m @ 0.98 g/t AuEq from 158m

incl. 3m @ 1.9 g/t AuEq from 158m

and 2.2m @ 2.17 g/t AuEq from 169m 158.00 161.00 3.00 1.41 0.27 1.27 1.90 169.00 171.20 2.20 1.81 0.19 1.98 2.17 193.15 266.00 72.85 1.27 0.14 3.06 1.56 72.85m @ 1.56 g/t AuEq from 193.15m

incl. 48m @ 2.05 g/t AuEq from 210m 210.00 258.00 48.00 1.70 0.17 3.98 2.05 282.00 328.00 46.00 0.43 0.02 0.77 0.48 46m @ 0.48 g/t AuEq from 282m 363.00 366.00 3.00 0.31 0.16 1.43 0.61 3m @ 0.61 g/t AuEq from 363m 436.00 443.00 7.00 0.36 0.09 1.20 0.54 7m @ 0.54 g/t AuEq from 436m 454.00 469.00 15.00 0.35 0.06 1.00 0.47 15m @ 0.47 g/t AuEq from 454m

*Note drill intervals reported in this news release are down-hole core lengths as true thicknesses cannot be determined with available information.

Figure 1: Section view of drill holes TLG-ZSW20-185 and TLG-ZSW20-189.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24c8652a-adc2-4818-b27b-9576b8030faa

Initial drilling completed late last year at the Southwest Zone defined an area of 500m x 250m located 3.5 kilometres southwest of the Z87 pit, being readily accessible to the existing mine road (see Figure 2). All seven drill holes from the December 2019 program successfully intersected gold including high-grade intersections and demonstrated geology similar to that of Z87 (see press release dated January 28, 2020). Based on these positive results, Troilus completed another 6,000 metres of drilling through February of 2020 with the objective of testing a larger area and confirming continuity of mineralization across the SWZ. All 5 drill holes from the February drilling reported to date (see press release dated April 14, 2020) and all 7 drill hole results reported earlier this year (see press release dated January 28, 2020), have successfully intersected gold at shallow depths and defined internal high-grade zones demonstrating analogues to that of Z87 (see Figure 4). The results to date from the SWZ confirm a more than 1 km mineralized trend.

The Southwest Zone remains open along trend and at depth. Further results from the Southwest Zone drilling are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Figure 2: Geological and Structural Interpretation of Mineralized Zones. Current Drill results are from the newly discovered Southwest Zone which is 3.5 kilometres south of Z87 and accessible from the main road.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14680a83-4e9e-4752-bc0a-497edf20e3c2

Figure 3: Southwest drill hole locations. See Figure 1 for Section view of drill holes TLG-ZSW20-184 and TLG-ZSW20-189. See press releases dated January 28, 2020 and April 14, 2020 for previous drill results from the Southwest Zone.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6e3a5f0-8b65-400f-b643-2e24c1e67704

Figure 4: Geological Map of the Troilus trend.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aafec2b0-fccf-4400-9614-c2199a335522

Quality Assurance and Control

During the Southwest Zone drill program in 2020, one metre assay samples were taken from NQ core and sawed in half. One-half was sent for assaying at ALS Canada Ltd. (“ALS”), a certified commercial laboratory, and the other half was retained for results, cross checks, and future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples; which included insertion of one certified mineralized standard and one blank sample in each batch of 25 samples. Every sample was processed with standard crushing to 85% passing 75 microns on 500 g splits. Samples were assayed by one-AT (30 g) fire assay with an AA finish and if results were higher than 3.5 g/t Au, assays were redone with a gravimetric finish. For QA/QC samples, a 50 g fire assay was done. In addition to gold, ALS carried out multi-element analysis for ME-ICP61 analysis of 33 elements four acid ICP-AES.

Qualified Person



The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Bertrand Brassard, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Project Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Brassard is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

