Wesdome Announces 2020 First Quarter Financial Results; Generates $16.7 Million in Free Cash Flow
TORONTO, May 05, 2020 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces first quarter (“Q1 2020”) financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “In Q1, mill availability improved to 89%, resulting in 55,874 tonnes milled at a head grade of 14.0 grams per tonne (“g/t Au”) for 24,457 ounces produced, 36% increase over the previous year (Q1 2019: 17,955 ounces) at the Eagle River Underground Mine. With our strong production and favourable gold price, the company was able to generate $16.7 million in free cash flow, thereby resulting in a cash position at the end of the quarter of $49.4 million. Cash costs of $1,120 (US$833) and all-in sustaining costs of $1,423 (US$1,058) per ounce increased over Q1 2019 ($866 or US$651 per ounce) and ($1,311 or US$986 per ounce) because of lower grades and the decision to accelerate the processing of the stockpiles in response to the uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19.
The Eagle River mine is in reduced operations mode due to management of COVID-19. As a result, and because of accelerated mining of the stockpile, we expect slightly lower production in Q2, but we are maintaining annual guidance of 90,000 – 100,000 ounces and operating cost guidance of $800 – $875 (US$615 – $670) and AISC guidance of $1,280 - $1350 (US$985 - $1,040) per ounce. As a result of the uncertainty related to COVID-19, it is likely that we will not drill our planned 237,000 metres this year. Further impacts are likely and an update on our progress, along with a revised capex forecast, will be provided as more details become available.
At Kiena, a definitive restart date has not been provided by the Government, but May 11, 2020 is a possibility. We will resume all drilling and development as soon as the Government allows exploration to commence, and the preliminary economic assessment will be published later this month.
On behalf of management and the board of directors, I would like to thank all our employees for their efforts and cooperation with new protocols and procedures during these unprecedented times.”
Key operating and financial highlights of the Q1 2020 results include:
- Gold production of 25,122 ounces from the Eagle River Complex, a 32% increase over the same period in the previous year (Q1 2019: 19,010 ounces):
- Eagle River Underground 55,874 tonnes at a head grade of 14.0 grams per tonne (“g/t Au”) for 24,457 ounces produced, 36% increase over the previous year (Q1 2019: 17,955 ounces).
- Mishi Open Pit 11,047 tonnes at a head grade of 2.5 g/t Au for 665 ounces produced (Q1 2019: 1,055 ounces).
- Revenue of $57.3 million, a 76% increase over the previous year (Q1 2019: $32.5 million).
- Ounces sold 26,500 at an average sales price of $2,162/oz (Q1 2019: 18,760 ounces at an average price of $1,733/oz).
- Earned mine profit1 of $27.6 million, a 70% increase over Q1 2019 (Q1 2019 - $16.3 million).
- Operating cash flow of $33.4 million or $0.24 per share1 as compared to $12.6 million or $0.09 per share for the same period in 2019.
- Free cash flow of $16.7 million, net of an investment of $9.2 million in Kiena, or $0.12 per share1 (Q1 2019: free cash outflow flow of ($0.4 million or nil per share).
- Net income of $11.5 million or $0.08 per share (Q1 2019: $8.1 million or $0.06 per share) and Net income (adjusted)1 of $11.5 million or $0.08 per share (Q1 2019: $5.7 million or $0.04 per share).
- Cash position increased to $49.4 million compared to $35.7 million in the previous quarter.
- Cash costs1 of $1,120/oz or US$833/oz, a 29% increase over the same period in 2019 (Q1 2019: $866/oz or US$651/oz) due to the lower head grade and the decrease in the stockpile levels.
- All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) 1 of $1,423/oz or US$1,058/oz, a 9% increase over the same period in 2019 (Q1 2019: $1,311/oz or US$986/oz), due to the lower head grade and the decrease in stockpile levels.
1. Refer to the Company’s 2020 First Quarter Management Discussion and Analysis, section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements.
|
Production and Exploration Highlights
|Achievements
|Eagle River
|
|Kiena
|
Technical Disclosure
The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Marc-Andre Pelletier, P. Eng, Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources
The mineral reserve and resource estimates reported in this news release were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) applies different standards in order to classify and report mineralization. This news release uses the terms “measured”, “indicated” and “inferred” mineral resources, as required by NI 43-101. Readers are advised that although such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, the SEC does not recognize such terms. Canadian standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories constitute or will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, “inferred” mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, is economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource.
Wesdome Gold Mines 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call:
North American Toll Free: + 1 (844) 202-7109
International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 639-1272
Conference ID: 2377817
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a94d2d3n
Webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company’s website (www.wesdome.com)
ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 138.5 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.
For further information, please contact:
|Duncan Middlemiss
|or
|Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop
|President and CEO
|VP Investor Relations
|416-360-3743 ext. 2029
|416-360-3743 ext. 2025
|duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com
|lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com
220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com
This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Summarized Operating and Financial Data
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31
|2020
|2019
|Operating data
|Milling (tonnes)
|Eagle River
|55,874
|30,941
|Mishi
|11,047
|18,470
|Throughput 2
|66,922
|49,411
|Head grades (g/t)
|Eagle River
|14.0
|18.5
|Mishi
|2.5
|2.2
|Recovery (%)
|Eagle River
|97.3
|97.6
|Mishi
|74.8
|80.6
|Production (ounces)
|Eagle River
|24,457
|17,955
|Mishi
|665
|1,055
|Total gold produced 2
|25,122
|19,010
|Total gold sales (ounces)
|26,500
|18,760
|Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1
|Average realized price
|$
|2,162
|$
|1,733
|Cash costs
|1,120
|866
|Cash margin
|$
|1,042
|$
|867
|All-in Sustaining Costs 1
|$
|1,423
|$
|1,311
|Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate
|1.3449
|1.3295
|Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1
|$
|833
|$
|651
|All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1
|$
|1,058
|$
|986
|Financial Data
|Mine profit 1
|$
|27,619
|$
|16,259
|Net income
|$
|11,513
|$
|8,092
|Net income adjusted 1
|$
|11,513
|$
|5,723
|Operating cash flow
|$
|33,429
|$
|12,581
|Free cash flow (outflow) 1
|$
|16,672
|$
|(429
|)
|Per share data
|Net income
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.06
|Adjusted net earnings 1
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.04
|Operating cash flow
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.09
|Free cash flow (outflow) 1
|$
|0.12
|$
|-
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Current
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|49,398
|$
|35,657
|Receivables and prepaids
|1,897
|1,996
|Sales tax receivable
|3,538
|3,344
|Inventories
|11,321
|19,667
|Total current assets
|66,154
|60,664
|Restricted Cash
|657
|657
|Deferred financing cost
|952
|988
|Mining properties, plant and equipment
|118,272
|116,765
|Exploration properties
|115,798
|106,644
|Total assets
|$
|301,833
|$
|285,718
|Liabilities
|Current
|Borrowings
|$
|-
|$
|3,636
|Payables and accruals
|21,289
|19,219
|Income and mining tax payable
|2,367
|1,419
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|4,527
|3,781
|Total current liabilities
|28,183
|28,055
|Lease liabilities
|6,258
|5,889
|Deferred income and mining tax liabilities
|27,329
|23,829
|Decommissioning provisions
|20,962
|21,443
|Total liabilities
|82,732
|79,216
|Equity
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|Capital stock
|176,372
|174,789
|Contributed surplus
|5,093
|5,590
|Retained earnings
|37,636
|26,123
|Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
|219,101
|206,502
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|301,833
|$
|285,718
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|57,332
|$
|32,535
|Cost of sales
|(37,590
|)
|(20,185
|)
|Gross profit
|19,742
|12,350
|Other expenses
|Corporate and general
|1,971
|2,008
|Stock-based compensation
|404
|1,099
|2,375
|3,107
|Operating income
|17,367
|9,243
|Quebec exploration credits refund
|-
|2,867
|Interest expense
|(324
|)
|(112
|)
|Accretion of decommissioning provisions
|(125
|)
|(115
|)
|Interest and other income
|364
|294
|Income before mining and income tax
|17,282
|12,177
|Income and mining tax expense
|Current
|2,270
|968
|Deferred
|3,499
|3,117
|5,769
|4,085
|Net income and total comprehensive income
|$
|11,513
|$
|8,092
|Net earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.06
|Diluted
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.06
|Weighted average number of common shares (000s)
|Basic
|138,464
|135,788
|Diluted
|142,024
|139,550
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Total Equity
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Retained
|Capital
|Contributed
|Earnings/
|Total
|Stock
|Surplus
|(Deficit)
|Equity
|Balance, December 31,2018
|$
|166,387
|5,777
|(14,955
|)
|157,209
|Net income for the period ended
|March 31, 2019
|-
|-
|8,092
|8,092
|Exercise of options
|1,902
|-
|-
|1,902
|Value attributed to options exercised
|933
|(933
|)
|-
|-
|Value attributed to options expired
|-
|(59
|)
|59
|-
|Value attributed to RSUs exercised
|253
|(253
|)
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|1,099
|-
|1,099
|Balance, March 31, 2019
|$
|169,475
|$
|5,631
|$
|(6,804
|)
|$
|168,302
|Balance, December 31,2019
|$
|174,789
|5,590
|26,123
|206,502
|Net income for the period ended
|March 31, 2020
|-
|-
|11,513
|11,513
|Exercise of options
|682
|-
|-
|682
|Value attributed to options exercised
|324
|(324
|)
|-
|-
|Value attributed to RSU exercised
|577
|(577
|)
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|404
|-
|404
|Balance, March 31, 2020
|$
|176,372
|$
|5,093
|$
|37,636
|$
|219,101
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31
|2020
|2019
|Operating activities
|Net income
|$
|11,513
|$
|8,092
|Depletion and depreciation
|7,877
|3,909
|Stock-based compensation
|404
|1,099
|Accretion of decommission provisions
|125
|115
|Deferred income and mining tax expense
|3,499
|3,117
|Interest expense
|324
|112
|Foreign exchange loss on lease financing
|351
|-
|24,093
|16,444
|Net changes in non-cash working capital
|10,656
|(3,863
|)
|Mining tax paid
|(1,320
|)
|-
|Net cash from operating activities
|33,429
|12,581
|Financing activities
|Exercise of options
|682
|1,902
|Amortization of deferred financing cost
|32
|-
|Repayment of borrowings
|(3,636
|)
|-
|Payments of lease liabilities
|(1,057
|)
|(1,255
|)
|Interest paid
|(324
|)
|(112
|)
|Net cash from (used in) provided by financing activities
|(4,303
|)
|535
|Investing activities
|Additions to mining properties
|(6,546
|)
|(6,217
|)
|Additions to exploration properties
|(9,154
|)
|(5,538
|)
|Net changes in non-cash working capital
|315
|(892
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(15,385
|)
|(12,647
|)
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|13,741
|469
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|35,657
|27,378
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|49,398
|$
|27,847
|Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
|Cash
|$
|49,398
|$
|17,847
|Term deposits
|-
|10,000
|$
|49,398
|$
|27,847
PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1a5afc00-f5d9-4dc6-95ca-3695d59886b7