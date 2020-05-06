Northern Superior Resources Increases the Minimum Offering Size of Its Previously Announced Private Placement To $2.0 Million Dollars

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 6th, 2020 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Northern Superior") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce that it has raised the minimum of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $1,215,000 to $2,000,000 (see Northern Superior Press Release, May 4th, 2020). This updated minimum raise now consists of: (i) a minimum of 2,962,963 charity flow-through shares (the "Québec Charity FT Shares") priced at CAD$0.54 per Québec Charity FT Share raising, a minimum of $1,600,000, and (ii) a minimum of 919,540 charity flow-through shares (The "Ontario Charity FT Shares") priced at $0.435 per Ontario Charity FT Share, raising a minimum of $400,000 (collectively, the "Offering").

The Company may elect to further increase the size of the Offering by issuing additional Québec Charity FT Shares and/or charity flow-through shares (the "Ontario Charity FT Shares").

Dr. Thomas Morris, CEO states: "This increase to the size of the Offering just two days after it was first announced is further proof that the momentum behind our Company is continuing to build. Again, we are very pleased to see the strong support from investors as they get more familiar with our assets and opportunities."

For further information regarding these exploration properties the reader is referred to the Company's corporate presentation posted on Northern Superior's website at www.nsuperior.com.

Closing of the Offering is still anticipated to occur on or before May 29, 2020 and remains subject to customary closing conditions including, but not limited to; the negotiation, execution of subscription agreements and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a junior exploration company exploring for gold in the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield. The Company is currently focused on exploring its Lac Surprise, Croteau Est and Wapistan properties in Québec and its TPK property in Ontario. Northern Superior also has a number of other 100% owned properties in Ontario and Québec.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP.

