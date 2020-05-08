Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Pan American Silver Releases 2019 Sustainability Report

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2020 - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") is pleased to release its 2019 Sustainability Report, which includes details on Pan American's environmental, social, governance ("ESG"), and health and safety performance. An online version of the report and a PDF download are available in English, with the Spanish version coming soon at: panamericansilver.com.

"The 2019 Sustainability Report is our tenth published report, and shares our vision of sustainability and our progress towards our sustainability goals and initiatives. The 2019 Sustainability Report also marks Pan American Silver's 25th year of operations. Throughout our history, we have been committed to the principles of sustainable development and conducting our activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner," said Michael Steinmann, President and CEO.

Pan American's 2019 Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards Core option and the GRI Mining & Metals Sector Disclosures. The 2019 Report includes four new operations, formerly part of Tahoe Resources Inc., which Pan American acquired in February 2019.

ESG Call - Save the Date
Pan American is planning to host a call to discuss its sustainability strategy and practices, including its performance on ESG factors. The call is scheduled for September 14, 2020. Further details will be provided closer to the date.

About Pan American Silver
Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. As the world's second largest primary silver producer with the largest silver reserve base globally, we provide enhanced exposure to silver in addition to a diversified portfolio of gold producing assets. Pan American has a 25-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for corporate social responsibility, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-releases-2019-sustainability-report-301055510.html

SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.



Contact
Brent Bergeron, Senior VP, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Ph: 604-806-3195, Email: ir@panamericansilver.com; Siren Fisekci, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Ph: 604-806-3191, Email: ir@panamericansilver.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Pan American Silver Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
876617
CA6979001089
www.panamericansilver.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap