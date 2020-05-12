Jupiter Gold Corp. Advances Its 100%-owned Alpha Gold Project

Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2020 - Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: JUPGF) ("Jupiter Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its technical team working alongside the highly-regarded mineral consultancy GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. ("GE21") has made substantial advances towards understanding the structural geology of its 100%-owned Alpha Project. An additional goal of the studies conducted was to support the Company's forthcoming independent technical report on this project, and for this purpose 225 samples were collected for geochemical and gold processing analysis. A photograph of some these samples is attached below.





Alpha Project Samples

Jupiter Gold geologists descended on 13 shafts (up to 70 feet deep) for direct collection of samples and analysis of geological morphology in situ, thus aggregating more data than customary drilling studies. The map below shows the mapped shafts within the Alpha Project.







Mapped Shafts within the Alpha Project



Mr. Areli Nogueira, senior geologist at Jupiter Gold, commented: "We have progressed very well this year so far with respect to the Alpha Project. It is very exciting to see it evolve and expand to its full potential."

Jupiter Gold's Alpha Project is located within a geological formation known as the Rio das Velhas Supergroup, where some of the largest gold mines in Brazil have existed. A few decades ago, approximately 2% of the current area for the Alpha Project was researched by a prior owner which resulted in an estimation for the upper layers in such study area of 64,000 oz. of gold with a cutoff of 0.8 g/t, reported in official filings to the Brazilian mining department at the time. Presently, with gold at ~$1,700/oz., the economic potential of the project is materially improved as gold was priced at $250-300/oz at that time. Furthermore, Jupiter Gold's technical team believes that there is potential for larger gold mineralization for multiple reasons including vertical expansion with drilling in the initial site to characterize primary gold deposits in rock underneath the known deposits in saprolite and colluvial layers.

About Us

Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: JUPGF) has 100%-ownership to several gold projects in Brazil in development and exploratory stages and aggregating over 154,000 acres. Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) is a significant equity holder of Jupiter Gold. More information on Jupiter Gold is available at www.jupitergoldcorp.com. Follow it on Twitter: @JupiterGoldCorp.

