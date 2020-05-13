Macarthur engages North American investor relations group

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2020 - Macarthur Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) has engaged Canadian company Investor Cubed Inc. (”Investor Cubed”) to provide capital markets advice, investor relations and marketing development services to the Company.



The engagement terms with Investor Cubed are:

a consulting contract paying C$5,000 per month for a term of twelve months; and

Right to purchase 1,500,000 options for Macarthur shares, granted as follows:

500,000 options with an exercise price of C$0.16 exercisable until 31 December 2022

500,000 options with an exercise price of C$0.24 exercisable until 31 December 2022

500,000 options with an exercise price of C$0.32 exercisable until 31 December 2022.



The performance based options will be governed by the provisions of Macarthur’s share compensation plan.

Cameron McCall, President and Executive Chairman of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“Macarthur has made significant progress over the last year, achieving all its stated milestones with the sole objective of progressing its Lake Giles project into production. Macarthur has worked with Investor Cubed over the last decade and has re-engaged their services to maintain communications with our investors and shareholders and increase our exposure in the Canadian and North American markets.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Mr Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman

For more information please contact:

Joe Phillips

CEO & Director

M +61 (0)448 899 247

jphillips@macarthurminerals.com



Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

647-258-3310

info@investor3.ca

About Investor Cubed

ABOUT INVESTOR CUBED: Investor Cubed provides specialized services to small cap & mid cap private & public companies. As a trusted partner to our clients, our objective is to help take them to the next level of development in the capital markets. Through accomplishing this, we help create value for their shareholders. For more information go to www.investor3.ca. Investor Cubed can trace its success to our core values: Integrity + Insight + Intelligence = I3

Company profile

Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Project mineral resources include the Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) comprising Indicated resources of 54.5 million tonnes at 47.2% Fe and Inferred resources of 26 million tonnes at 45.4% Fe; and the Moonshine magnetite resource of 710 million tonnes (Inferred). Macarthur has prominent (~721 square kilometer tenement area) gold, lithium and copper exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

