Canadian Silver Hunter Inc., Acquires Claims in Historic Mining Districts.

Toronto, May 14, 2020 - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGH.H) has acquired 16 contiguous mineral exploration claims located approximately 75 km east of the town of Lebel-sur'Quevillion, in the Carpiquet and Prevert Townships of the Abitibi Mining Division, Northern Quebec. The Company acquired the claims, which cover close to 1000 hectares, for staking costs.

The Company also added 4 claims representing 23 claim units or 460 hectares, in the South Lorrain Township, Larder Lake Mining Division, Northern Ontario. These claims add strategic ground to the Companies existing South Lorrain Project, Keeley and Frontier mines.

Quebec claims; basic geophysical work including a total magnetic field survey and an electromagnetic field EM-VLF survey was carried out by the previous owners on selected areas of the property and were conducted by Val D'Or Geophysique (April 1991). The geophysical surveys mapped the presence of metallic mineralization in the bedrock near surface.

Geological mapping, prospecting and sampling is planned as the presence of relatively thin overburden exists where sub crop or outcrop zones could be located. IP will also be considered to map any non-conductive sulphide concentrations such as those commonly found with structure-hosted precious metal occurrences.

The Abitibi Greenstone Belt hosts many small to medium sized mining operations and is one of the most active regions in Quebec for gold exploration. The CSH claims share a boundary with the north western extension of Osisko Mining's "Windfall Lake" claims.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on silver-cobalt exploration on their flagship South Lorrain Project. For further details about the Company's projects and plans please visit the Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca

