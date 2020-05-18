GoGold Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 21st

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



HALIFAX, May 18, 2020 - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF), based in Halifax, focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality silver and gold projects in Mexico, today announced that Brad Langille, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 21st.

DATE: Thursday, May 21st

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

Recent Company Highlights

GoGold Intersects 3.2m of 1,094 g/t Silver Equivalent

GoGold Reports $1.9M US Free Cash Flow for Quarter Ending March 31, 2020

GoGold Intersects 11.2m of 625 g/t Silver Equivalent and 3.0m of 1,271 g/t Silver Equivalent

GoGold Reports 600,697 Silver Equivalent Ounce Record Setting Quarterly Production at Parral

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings project in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos exploration project in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

