Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Osisko Shareholders Vote for All Proposed Items at the Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 19, 2020 - Osisko Mining Inc. (“Osisko”) (TSX: OSK) is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) has recommended that shareholders vote FOR all proposed items to be considered at its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders (“the Meeting”).

ISS is a prominent, third party proxy advisory firm who, among other services, provides proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders. ISS made their recommendation that shareholders vote FOR all the proposed items at this year’s annual meeting of shareholders.

Osisko encourages shareholders to read the meeting materials in detail. Copies of the meeting material is available under Osisko’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Osisko's website at http://www.osiskomining.com

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Qu?bec, Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val d’Or and Chibougamau and has a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Qu?villon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).