Royal Gold Mining Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, May 19, 2020 - Royal Gold Mining Inc. (TSXV:ROYL) (OTC:NSVLF) (the "Company") announces it pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted of stock options to certain consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 600,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.55 per share for a period of 2 years from the grant date. The options will vest immediately as of the date of grant. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Contact Person: Mr. Glen Macdonald, P.Geo.

Telephone: (604)719-8129

Email: geoglen@shaw.ca

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Glen Macdonald"

Glen Macdonald Chief Executive Officer and Director

