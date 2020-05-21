Rupert Resources Drills 27g/t Gold Over 3.9m and 13.1g/t Gold Over 7m at the Pahtavaara Mine

Rupert Resources Ltd. (“Rupert” or “the Company”) reports results from ongoing exploration activities at the 100% owned Pahtavaara Project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, Finland.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005372/en/

Figure 1: Plan view showing new results and location of T-Vein and East Vein zones (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company has completed 8,858m of exploration drilling at the Pahtavaara Mine, since October 2019, successfully defining multiple new high grade gold intersections outside of the current known resource, in areas of limited historic drilling and in close proximity to the existing open pits and underground infrastructure.

Highlights

T-Vein and East Vein lie to the south of main trend targeted by prior operators in a relatively underexplored area of the Pahtavaara mine. The strike length of this structure is 600m and potentially links to the Karoliina zones in the west.

Hole 120501 intersected 15g/t over 1.7m from 55m (including 20.2g/t over 1m and 7.5g/t over 0.7m) and 9.7g/t over 4m from 85m (including 33g/t over 1m) representing the up-dip extension of two zones at the westward end of the T-Vein structure. Holes 120332, 120342 and 120350, drilled from underground, intersected 5.9g/t over 5m (including 25.6g/t over 1m) and 27g/t over 3.9m (including 51.3g/t over 2m) and 9.3g/t over 4.0m (including 34.5g/t over 1m) respectively. These define up-plunge extensions up to 80m eastward of known T-Vein mineralisation at vertical depth of 250m below surface. Holes 220022, 220026 and 220027 intersected 13.1g/t over 7m from 27m (including 21.4 g/t over 4m), 28.2g/t over 1m from 28m and 17g/t over 2m from surface (including 33.4g/t over 1m) respectively. These shallow holes drilled at the East Vein structure confirm historic intercepts in the area and potential for further high-grade plunging shoots that may extend to depth.

James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented “The exploration at the mine since late 2019 demonstrates the effectiveness of systematic drill targeting based on our new geological model at the mine. The results show continuity of the gold mineralisation, define extensions to surface and very high-grade intersections compared to previous mining and resource statements. This drilling will contribute to an updated resource in the coming months. More importantly, it has provided the geological confidence to step out drilling further to explore potential extensions to the known deposit.”

Summary

The 2019/20 exploration program at the Pahtavaara mine has intersected some of the highest grades drilled since the acquisition in 2016. Figure 1 shows a plan view of the mine with highlights from this recent drilling program including the new T-Vein and East Vein zones (see also Figure 2). Table 1 shows a summary of the intercepts that exceed 20g/t and Table 2 shows all the significant intercepts since the last release on mine exploration dated January 16th, 2020. Also included in today’s release is an intersection of 10.8g/t over 4m from surface in the NFE zone.

Recent drilling has focussed on stepping out around historic high-grade intercepts at the margins of the mined deposit. Near-surface has been drilled using reverse circulation (RC) with deeper holes and all underground drilling using diamond drilling. Re-interpretation of geology has indicated targets in brittle fracture zones at lithological contacts and fold axes, and modelling of these zones has permitted systematic drill testing along strike and down plunge to expand the mineralised footprint.

Results to the date of this release will now be used for the preparation of an updated NI 43-101 resource statement that is expected to be completed by the end of the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020. Further drilling is planned in the coming months to explore potential extensions to the deposit and results will be released as they become available.

Table 1. Ranked intercepts from all 2019/20 drilling at the Pahtavaara mine (new results in bold)

Hole ID Zone From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) 119507 NFE 150.0 155.0 5.0 220.3 119507 incl. 150.0 152.0 2.0 550.0 119507 Incl. 151.0 152.0 1.0 935.0 119503 Harpoon 169.6 181.5 11.9 62.7 119503 incl. 177.0 178.0 1.0 8.5 119503 incl. 178.0 179.0 1.0 18.0 119503 incl. 180.0 181.5 1.5 468.0 119519 NFE 165.3 167.0 1.7 181.1 119519 incl. 165.3 166.0 0.7 438.0 120342 T-Vein 16.1 20.0 3.9 27.0 120342 incl. 16.1 18.0 2.0 51.3 220022 T-Vein 27.0 34.0 7.0 13.1 220022 incl. 29.0 33.0 4.0 21.4 119512 NFE 121.1 121.8 0.7 111.0 220008 NFE 29.0 31.0 2.0 26.1 220008 incl. 29.0 30.0 1.0 56.2 119519 NFE 82.4 93.6 11.2 4.3 220005 NFE 16.0 20.0 4.0 10.8 119519 incl. 84.0 85.3 1.3 10.1 119519 incl. 89.9 90.9 1.0 25.1 119503 Harpoon 83.0 86.0 3.0 13.8 119503 incl. 83.0 84.7 1.7 6.0 119503 incl. 84.7 86.0 1.3 24.1 120350 T-Vein 54.0 58.0 4.0 9.3 120350 incl. 54.0 55.0 1.0 34.5 120501 T-Vein 85.0 89.0 4.0 9.7 120501 incl. 85.0 86.0 1.0 33.1 220027 East Vein 3.0 5.0 2.0 17.0 220027 incl. 3.0 4.0 1.0 33.4 119503 Harpoon 69.0 75.0 6.0 5.6 119503 incl. 72.6 73.6 1.0 21.1 119503 incl. 73.6 75.0 1.4 8.1 120332 T-Vein 41.0 46.0 5.0 5.9 120332 incl. 45.0 46.0 1.0 25.6 220026 East Vein 28.0 39.0 1.0 28.2 120501 T-Vein 55.0 56.7 1.7 15.0 120501 incl. 55.0 56.0 1.0 20.2 120501 incl. 56.0 56.7 0.7 7.5 220022 East Vein 30.0 31.0 1.0 20.4

About the Pahtavaara Project

The project is located in the heart of the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, northern Finland where the company owns the permitted Pahtavaara mine that is on active care & maintenance and 297km2. The company acquired the project for just USD2.5m in 2016 and is undertaking exploration both at the existing mine and across the region to demonstrate the potential for significant economic mineralisation.

The Pahtavaara Mine is an orogenic gold deposit hosted in an altered komatiitic sequence in the eastern part of the greenstone belt. Mineralisation is hosted by the predominantly pyroclastic, voluminous ultramafic volcanic rocks of the Sattasvaara komatiite complex (Savukoski group).

Mineralisation consists of structurally controlled sub-parallel lodes with steeply dipping ore shoots, comprising mostly free gold in quartz-dolomite vein stockwork. Mineralization is hosted predominantly by coarse-grained, non-schistose amphibole rocks with brittle dolomite ± quartz (± barite) veins, or biotite-talc (± chlorite) dominated schists with talc-carbonate ± pyrite ± magnetite veins, which are related to structural failure at the contact between the amphibolite rocks and the talc-chlorite schists. Coarse-grained amphibole dominated lithologies dip and plunge sub-vertically to the west-southwest within a wider, more diffuse, amphibole porphyroblast alteration domain which overprints the talc schists. Folding of the amphibole unit controls brittle fracture in hinges and associated gold mineralisation in places.

True widths cannot be determined in all circumstances from currently available information

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports

Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo. Director and Dr Charlotte Seabrook, MAIG are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of scientific and technical information in this news release.

Samples are prepared by ALS Finland in Sodankylä and assayed in ALS laboratories in Ireland, Romania or Sweden. All samples are under watch from the drill site to the storage facility. Samples are assayed using fire assay method with aqua regia digest and analysis by AAS for gold. Over limit analysis for >10 ppm Au is conducted using fire assay and gravimetric finish. For multi-element assays Ultra Trace Level Method by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES is used. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab.

Base of till samples are prepared in ALS Sodankylä by dry-sieving method prep-41, and assayed by fire assay with ICP-AES finish for gold. Multi-elements are assayed in ALS laboratories in either of Ireland, Romania or Sweden by aqua regia with ICP-MS finish. Rupert maintains a strict chain of custody procedure to manage the handling of all samples. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication.

About Rupert

Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “RUP”. The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland (“Pahtavaara”). Pahtavaara previously produced over 420koz of gold and 474koz remains in an Inferred mineral resource (4.6 Mt at a grade of 3.2 g/t Au at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade, see the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report: Pahtavaara Project, Finland” with an effective date of April 16, 2018, prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd., an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). The Company also holds a 100% interest in two properties in Central Finland - Hirsikangas and Osikonmaki; the Gold Centre property, which consists of mineral claims located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake, Ontario; and the Surf Inlet Property in British Columbia.

Web: http://rupertresources.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which, other than statements of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to: results of exploration activities, mineral resources. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the general risks of the mining industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended February 28, 2019 available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Table 2. New intercepts from Pahtavaara mine 2019/2020 drilling.

Hole ID Zone From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t) Estimated

true width %* 119522 NFE 114.0 115.0 1.0 3.0 Unknown 119523 NFE 18.0 19.0 1.0 1.0 85 119523 56.0 57.0 1.0 0.8 85 119524 NFE 68.0 69.3 1.3 1.2 85 220001 NFE 13.0 14.0 1.0 0.7 85 220001 74.0 75.0 1.0 1.4 85 220002 NFE 7.00 12.0 5.0 1.5 85 220002 31.0 32.0 1.0 1.5 85 220003 Harpoon 97.0 99.0 2.0 1.2 90 220004 Harpoon 82.0 83.0 1.0 3.8 90 220004 99.0 100.0 1.0 0.5 90 220005 NFE 11.0 12.0 1.0 2.2 90 220005 16.0 20.0 4.0 10.8 90 220005 23.0 30.0 7.0 1.9 85 220005 incl. 23.0 24.0 1.0 7.4 85 220008 NFE 5.0 6.0 1.0 0.7 85 220008 21.0 25.0 4.0 0.7 85 220008 29.0 31.0 2.0 26.1 85 220008 incl. 29.0 30.0 1.0 51.6 85 220009 21.0 22.0 1.0 0.5 85 220009 37.0 38.0 1.0 1.7 90 220010 NFE 6.00 7.00 1.0 0.6 90 220018 NFE 21.0 25.0 4.0 0.7 Unknown 220019 NFE 20.0 21.0 1.0 0.6 Unknown 220022 East Vein 20.0 24.0 4.0 3.2 Unknown 220022 incl. 21.0 22.0 1.0 6.7 Unknown 220022 27.0 34.0 7.0 13.1 Unknown 220022 incl. 29.0 33.0 4.0 21.4 Unknown 220023 East Vein 29.0 30.0 1.0 5.0 85 220025 East Vein 41.0 46.0 5.0 0.8 85 220026 East Vein 28.0 39.0 1.0 28.2 85 220027 East Vein 3.0 5.0 2.0 16.9 85 220027 incl. 3.0 4.0 1.0 33.4 85 220029 Karoliina 37.0 38.0 1.0 0.6 85 220029 49.0 55.0 6.0 0.9 85 220030 Karoliina 46.0 48.0 2.0 10.9 90 220030 incl. 46.0 47.0 1.0 19.3 90 220032 Karoliina 23.0 28.0 5.0 2.8 90 220032 incl. 26.0 27.0 1.0 10.3 90 220032 112.0 114.0 2.0 1.7 90 120304 Decline 14.0 15.4 1.4 2.0 Unknown 120309 Decline 18.0 19.0 1.0 2.1 Unknown 120311 Decline 0.2 1.1 0.9 2.8 Unknown 120311 8.5 9.5 1.0 0.7 Unknown 120316 T-Vein 23.7 24.6 0.9 0.7 95 120327 4.0 5.0 1.0 1.2 Unknown 120327 29.0 30.0 1.0 0.6 Unknown 120332 T-Vein 20.6 21.9 1.3 0.8 95 120332 27.6 28.3 0.7 0.5 95 120332 41.0 46.0 5.0 5.9 95 120332 incl. 45.0 46.0 1.0 25.6 95 120333 T-Vein 32.0 36.0 4.0 2.3 100 120333 incl. 35.0 36.0 1.0 6.0 100 120334 T-Vein 28.0 32.0 4.0 1.4 85 120334 47.0 49.0 2.0 1.4 85 120334 52.0 53.0 1.0 4.8 85 120341 T-Vein 7.40 8.70 1.30 0.6 95 120342 T-Vein 0.0 1.70 1.70 1.1 90 120342 16.1 20.0 3.9 27.0 90 120342 incl. 16.1 17.0 0.9 45.5 90 120342 incl. 17.0 18.0 1.0 61.6 90 120342 24.0 26.4 2.4 1.7 90 120343 Harpoon 37.0 38.0 1.0 9.8 50 120344 Gap 120.0 121.0 1.0 1.1 Unknown 120344 T-Vein 123.0 124.0 1.0 0.8 Unknown 120344 124.6 125.6 1.0 6.4 Unknown 120344 155.5 156.2 0.7 1.4 Unknown 120345 T-Vein 68.4 69.2 0.8 0.6 80 120346 T-Vein 22.0 28.0 6.0 1.3 75 120348 T-Vein 38.0 39.0 1.0 1.4 100 120348 51.5 52.5 1.0 5.2 100 120349 T-Vein 44.0 45.0 1.0 0.6 95 120349 49.0 55.0 6.0 1.4 95 120349 incl. 49.0 50.0 1.0 5.2 95 120349 62.0 63.3 1.3 0.5 95 120350 T-Vein 44.0 49.3 5.3 1.1 95 120350 54.0 58.0 4.0 9.3 95 120350 incl. 54.0 55.0 1.0 34.5 95 120350 87.3 88.0 0.7 1.3 95 120501 T-Vein 55.0 56.7 1.7 15.0 Unknown 120501 62.0 63.0 1.0 4.3 Unknown 120501 71.0 72.0 1.0 0.5 Unknown 120501 81.0 82.0 1.0 0.6 Unknown 120501 85.0 89.0 4.0 9.7 Unknown 120501 incl. 85.0 86.0 1.0 33.1 Unknown 120501 98.0 99.0 1.0 4.2 Unknown 120502 T-Vein 60.5 61.4 0.9 0.8 Unknown

Notes to table: A lower cut of 0.5g/tonne Au has been used for all intervals. No upper cut-off grade was applied. Maximum two metre interval of less than cut-off used for reporting. Unless specified, true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available. NSI – 22006-007, 220011-017, 220020-021, 220024, 220028, 220031, 120301-303, 120305-308, 120310, 120312-317, 120325-326, 120335-37, 120347, 119520-521. *estimated true width as a percentage of downhole intercept

Table 3. Drill collar locations of drilling at Pahtavaara Mine since December 2019

Hole ID Type Zone Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) 119522 DD NFE 475009.3 7502010.5 252.3 33.74 -59.8 33.7 119523 DD NFE 474976.1 7502034.3 251.8 32.34 -49.5 32.3 119524 DD NFE 475184.2 7501880.3 249.7 34.6 -59.3 34.6 220001 RC NFE 475115.7 7501966.8 253.8 29.2 -67.0 111 220002 RC NFE 475153.1 7501951.6 254.8 30.0 -45.0 50 220003 RC Harpoon 474748.7 7502090.9 248.6 169.5 -42.3 120 220004 RC Harpoon 474733.2 7502088.1 249.1 172.0 -46.6 120 220005 RC NFE 475230.2 7501956.1 260.7 30.0 -60.0 60 220006 RC NFE 475233.3 7501970.3 262.4 30.0 -50.0 52 220007 RC NFE 475239.5 7501977.3 264.3 30.0 -50.0 32 220008 RC NFE 475206.3 7501963.9 259.3 33.0 -47.0 52 220009 RC NFE 475251.2 7501961.3 263.0 30.0 -50.0 40 220010 RC NFE 475256.0 7501969.7 265.3 30.0 -50.0 32 220011 RC NFE 475226.6 7501999 265.6 32.7 -48.9 32 220012 RC NFE 475303.9 7501972.4 270.4 39.2 -48.0 28 220013 RC NFE 475296.9 7501957.8 269.4 30.5 -51.1 40 220014 RC NFE 475282.1 7501935.3 263.8 39.0 -50.1 40 220015 RC NFE 475319.1 7501917.8 267.6 29.3 -51.1 80 220016 RC NFE 475175.5 7501949.0 255.1 24.8 -51.5 50 220017 RC NFE 475166.8 7501977.0 257.9 27.2 -45.2 50 220018 RC NFE 475144.5 7501999.0 260.1 29.9 -45.5 101 220019 RC NFE 475122.2 7502000.0 258.3 36.1 -45.3 101 220020 RC East Vein 475407.0 7501726.2 260.4 165.9 -46.8 28 220021 RC East Vein 475404.2 7501736.5 260.8 165.0 -45.0 40 220022 RC East Vein 475392.4 7501734.3 261.1 164.7 -46.1 40 220023 RC East Vein 475315.0 7501753.7 251.9 148.0 -52.6 50 220024 RC East Vein 475314.7 7501754.1 251.8 142.1 -69.4 92 220025 RC East Vein 475333.1 7501769.0 254.5 156.1 -64.0 101 220026 RC East Vein 475351.0 7501792.2 257.5 162.1 -44.8 62 220027 RC East Vein 475357.8 7501766.0 256.6 165.2 -46.1 104 220028 RC Karoliina 474225.6 7501614.2 250.9 177.1 -46.7 50 220029 RC Karoliina 474245.7 7501640.5 250.3 179.6 -46.1 80 220030 RC Karoliina 474377.1 7501709.1 251.6 177.6 -44.9 148 220031 RC Karoliina 474377.0 7501686.5 250.3 180.8 -46.2 122 220032 RC Karoliina 474357.9 7501694.5 250.8 183.4 -46.3 116 120301 UG DD Decline 474910.0 7501893.0 -139.1 340.19 -0.2 42.1 120302 UG DD Decline 474879.5 7501881.0 -142.4 169.37 -5.2 42.1 120303 UG DD Decline 474879.5 7501881.0 -141.6 169.87 10.0 30.4 120304 UG DD Decline 474879.3 7501881.0 -141.5 107.14 19.8 30.4 120305 UG DD Decline 474867.8 7501871.0 -143.4 168.89 19.6 30.1 120306 UG DD Decline 474867.7 7501871.0 -143.7 179.91 9.9 42.3 120309 UG DD Decline 474914.3 7501890.0 -137.9 14.16 9.7 42.2 120310 UG DD Decline 474914.2 7501890.0 -136.7 14.58 30.0 42.4 120311 UG DD Decline 474910.0 7501893.0 -138.4 336.27 9.8 40.3 120312 UG DD Decline 474922.2 7501868.0 -136.3 19.77 -0.1 51.4 120313 UG DD Decline 474922.3 7501868.0 -136.7 20.05 -20.1 51.2 120314 UG DD T-Vein 474977.7 7501648.0 -28.7 350.23 -30.2 42.2 120315 UG DD T-Vein 474977.6 7501648.0 -28.7 348.46 -50.1 51.4 120316 UG DD T-Vein 474977.9 7501647.0 -26.5 349.66 29.9 42.4 120317 UG DD T-Vein 475048.6 7501744.0 -26.5 140.37 -30.0 90.3 120325 UG DD Decline 474903.5 7501850.0 -133.5 70.53 -22.1 60.1 120326 UG DD Decline 474906.9 7501853.0 -132.4 70.34 19.7 72.5 120327 UG DD Decline 474868.3 7501879.0 -144.5 20.24 -20.1 50.8 120328 UG DD Twin 474951.7 7501758.0 -59.9 165.56 9.7 14.6 120332 UG DD T-Vein 474939.2 7501670.7 -0.3 169.8 -0.1 51.2 120333 UG DD T-Vein 474939.2 7501670.8 -0.8 169.5 -20.0 51.2 120334 UG DD T-Vein 474939.1 7501670.8 0.7 169.8 19.6 66.4 120335 UG DD T-Vein 474939.0 7501671.0 -1.1 168.9 -50.3 60.3 120336 UG DD T-Vein 475131.3 7501704.4 157.6 180.1 19.8 50.8 120337 UG DD T-Vein 475131.5 7501704.2 156.0 180.2 39.5 50.8 120341 UG DD T-Vein 475022.9 7501655.8 11.6 349.9 -4.7 51.3 120342 UG DD T-Vein 475023.0 7501655.6 12.9 350.9 24.6 51.4 120343 UG DD Harpoon 474783.8 7501985.0 113.6 215.0 35.0 50.7 120344 UG DD Gap 474896.0 7501873.0 108.1 238.6 29.6 163.9 120345 UG DD T-Zone 475156.2 7501753.4 79.7 161.1 -59.3 126.3 120346 UG DD T-Zone 475097.8 7501695.5 90.1 162.3 -60.0 111.0 120347 UG DD T-Zone 475022.7 7501676.5 69.4 169.2 -49.7 60.3 120348 UG DD T-Zone 474936.7 7501681.2 27.3 170.2 -10.2 72.5 120349 UG DD T-Zone 474936.6 7501681.2 28.5 170.8 14.6 90.1 120350 UG DD T-Zone 474936.2 7501681.3 29.1 169.4 29.8 90.3 120351 UG DD T-Zone 474975.8 7501681.0 19.5 170.3 -39.9 60.4 120501 DD T-Vein 474804.2 7501606.9 246.6 262.8 -44.3 121.7 120502 DD T-Vein 474816.7 7501589.8 246.2 265.2 -46.2 100.2 120503 DD T-Vein 474842.9 7501588.0 245.9 263.8 -45.7 95.2

Notes to table: DD – Diamond drilling, UG – Underground, RC – Reverse Circulation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005372/en/

Contact

James Withall

Chief Executive Officer

jwithall@rupertresources.com



Thomas Credland Head of Corporate Development

tcredland@rupertresources.com



Rupert Resources Ltd.

82 Richmond Street East, Suite 203, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Tel: +1 416-304-9004