Gold as Safe-Haven Asset - Why Mining Companies are Anticipating Upcoming Boom

New York, June 03, 2020 - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (CVE: KGS) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 40+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Gold Has Just Started to Shine—Miners Should Glow in New Gold Rush,” visit: http://nnw.fm/6pFcL.

In times of financial crisis, there’s no safer investment than gold.

Gold’s historic reputation as a safe haven asset will be a boon for mining companies as the global economy witnesses the plunging valuation of currency. Kingman Minerals Ltd. (CVE: KGS) (KGS Profile) has been preparing operations on a historic mine site in Arizona, benefiting from the cost efficiencies of revitalizing an already established exploration site.

Part of Kingman’s strategy is the return to an old mining claim – the 167-hectare Rosebud Mine. Discovered in the 1880s and mostly mined in the 1920s and 1930s, the Rosebud Mine is a critical part of the Mohave Project. Previously worked mines are increasingly being exploited by modern mining companies as sure sites of minerals. Though the most accessible resources have usually been extracted from these sites, the land still holds the promise of untapped discovery. Modern mining techniques ensure that previously difficult-to-extract lodes can be accessed safely and cost effectively. This technique has been applied to extract newly valuable battery minerals such as cobalt from old copper mines and to revive abandoned precious metals sites. Kingman will be tapping into wealth that previous generations of miners left behind.

About Kingman Minerals Ltd.

Kingman Minerals Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of precious metal mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing non grass roots mineral properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions of North America.

The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 20 lode claims which are inclusive of the past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"). The company has also entered into an option agreement with two arms' length vendors to acquire 100% interest in 52 lode claims covering an area of 1,071.2 acres. High grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

