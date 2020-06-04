Eastern Platinum Limited Reports Q1 2020 Results

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, June 4, 2020 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed its Q1 2020 condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three month period ended March 31, 2020. Below is a summary of the Company's financial results for Q1 2020 (all amounts in USD):

Revenue increased to $14.2 million for Q1 2020 (Q1 2019 - $5.4 million) – 163% increase;

Operating loss decreased to $1.2 million for Q1 2020 (Q1 2019 - $1.8 million);

Net loss to equity shareholders of $8.2 million (loss of $0.09 per share) during Q1 2020 compared with $0.8 million (loss of $0.01 per share) in Q1 2019 – the increase resulting from a $8.7 million change in foreign exchange losses due to a significant devaluation in the South African Rand to the US$ as a result of COVID-19;

Strong financial position with cash of $8.3 million and net working capital (excluding non-cash deferred revenue) of $8.1 million as at March 31, 2020; and

Net operating cash flows generated during Q1 2020 were $7.6 million compared with $3.7 million used during Q1 2019.

Operations Update

Barplats Mines (Pty) Ltd. ("Barplats"), a subsidiary of Eastplats, now continues operation of its tailings retreatment project located at the Crocodile River Mine (the "Retreatment Project") following the South Africa COVID-19 lockdown. Barplats operations were not producing for 18 days. Further, as a result of the change in lockdown levels effective June 1, 2020, Barplats will recall construction contractors in a phased return. Based on the appropriate mobilization, construction activities are expected to begin in relation to the tailings storage facility wall building and the Retreatment Project optimization.

A summary of production during Q1 2020:

Average grade Cr concentrate Tons of Cr concentrate 38.56% 293,968

The Company remains committed to the Government of South Africa's direction to prevent the risk of spread of COVID-19. Eastplats continues to update and monitor its risk assessments and has adopted appropriate procedures, consistent with government directives, to maintain a safe workplace for its employees and the communities in which it operates.

The effects of COVID-19 are changing and evolving and the Company cannot reasonably estimate at this time all the impacts of COVID-19 or if new or unexpected changes to the lockdown levels will be imposed by the Government of South Africa. All these issues could have material adverse effects on the Company's business, liquidity and cashflows.

Outlook

The Company is pleased to have its workforce returned and the Retreatment Project in full operations.

The Company will update its forecasts for the year including the timelines of the completion of the Retreatment Project optimization project when there is less uncertainty. The effects of COVID-19 are changing rapidly and could have material effects on the Company's 2020 outlook and its ability to attain targets.

The Company's targets for 2020 subject to capital availability include:

Completion of the optimization program for the Retreatment Project;

Maximize operating results of the Retreatment Project;

Establishment and execution of the appropriate TSF phase II capital works program;

Commissioning and operation of the PGM scavenger plant;

Assessment and decision regarding the larger scale PGM production for the tailings resource;

Assessment of re-opening the CRM Zandfontein underground operations;

Ensure appropriate care and maintenance on all resource properties; and

Assessment and decision regarding Mareesburg project.

The Company is actively looking at opportunities for its other assets and properties and exploring options to utilize or monetize these assets.

The Company has filed the following documents, under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com:

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020; and

Management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

