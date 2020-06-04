Western Copper and Gold Announces Drill Campaign at Casino

VANCOUVER, June 4, 2020 - Western Copper and Gold Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN) announces its 2020 exploration program at its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino").

CASINO DRILL CAMPAIGN

The 2020 drill program will test the High Gold Zone, Northern Porphyry and Canadian Creek Targets identified by last year's program. Drilling will be performed by three diamond drill rigs, and will initially consist of 43 holes between 150 metres ("m") and 500 m in depth. It is expected that drilling will commence mid-June and be completed by the end of the third quarter.

High Gold Zone

The High Gold Zone was recognized last year during the infill drill program when a number of greater than 2 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold intercepts were found including hole DH19-21 that returned 55.1 g/t gold over 2.97 m at a depth of 147.98 m (see news release dated September 24, 2019). Additional intercepts include hole DH19-10 that returned 4.78 g/t gold over 1.0 m at a depth of 174.0 m and hole DH19-13 that returned 3.55 g/t gold over 2.0 m at a depth of 129.0 m.

The high-grade gold mineralization occurs in narrow near vertical structures estimated to be 2 to 5 m wide that cut the older copper porphyry mineralization. The structures are associated with minor amounts of a lead-copper-bismuth sulphide, galena, silver telluride and pyrite. These structures trend east – westerly and generally occur on the south side of the deposit over a distance of more than 2 km. The drilling is designed to confirm the controls, general continuity and variability of grade in the gold bearing structures. A total of 19 holes will test a 2.0 km length of the gold structures at 10 locations with two "scissor" holes in most cases.

Northern Porphyry

The Northern Porphyry is associated with a satellite intrusive and breccia complex located near the main Casino intrusion and represents a new deposit on the north side of the main Casino deposit. At surface, the Northern Porphyry appears to be at a higher erosional level in porphyry system than the main Casino deposit and suggests potential for improving copper and gold grades at depth. The proposed drill program will test the dimensions of the Northern Porphyry at 200 m centres with 12 holes to establish its dimensions and to drill a single deep hole to assess the potential for improving copper and gold grades at depth.

Canadian Creek Targets

The Canadian Creek drilling will test two primary targets on ground acquired in 2019 referred to as the Casino West extension and the Ana Target.

The Casino West target is an 800 by 500 m area immediately west of the Casino deposit. The four closest historical holes east of the target have leach capping or incipient leaching, weak enrichment and hypogene copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization typical of what is expected at the outer edges of a porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum deposit. A total of 8 holes are proposed to test the area between the Casino deposit and the closest historical holes to the west.

At the Ana Target, three holes will test for porphyry copper-gold mineralization near surface and at depth. Past exploration shows an untested IP chargeability and copper-in-soil anomaly surrounded by historical holes with moderate to strong propylitic to potassic alteration associated with low levels of copper, gold and molybdenum. Associated with this peripheral alteration are small bodies of intrusion breccia and Patton Porphyry, both closely associated with mineralization at the Casino deposit. Many of the logs of the historical drill holes mention late pyrite veining in fault and shear zones.

COVID-19 Policy

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, visitors and the communities in which we operate are paramount. To that end, we have implemented a COVID-19 policy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at our exploration camp, and in the Yukon. We will continue to follow the guidance issued by the Federal and Territorial governments for the operation of remote camps and mining operations. All of our policies can be found on our website, at https://casinomining.com/about-us/casino-site-policies/.

Paul West-Sells, President and CEO, stated, "Following the success of our 2019 exploration program, and the acquisition of the Canadian Creek property adjacent to Casino, we are excited to begin drilling again. Further delineation of the High Gold Zone, the key component of the drilling campaign, has the potential to significantly change the project, and further delineation of the Northern Porphyry and Canadian Creek should further establish the district potential of this land package."

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jack McClintock, P.Geo, and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corp. is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

