Golden Lake Announces Appointments

Giulio Bonifacio to the Board of Directors

Tom Obradovich to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2020 - Golden Lake Exploration Inc. ("Golden Lake" or the "Company") (CSE:GLM) is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Giulio Bonifacio to its Board of Directors and Mr. Thomas Obradovich to its Advisory Board effective immediately.

Giulio Bonifacio

Giulio Bonifacio has over 30 years of experience in senior executive roles in the mining industry. Mr. Bonifacio is the Founder and former Director, President & CEO of Nevada Copper Corp. since its inception in 2005 until his retirement in February 2018. Among his many accomplishments Mr. Bonifacio has raised directly over $700 million through equity and project debt financings for projects of merit as well as being involved in corporate transactions aggregating in excess of a billion dollars. Mr. Bonifacio has led and directed efforts at every stage of development from exploration, development, permitting and construction.

Mr. Bonifacio is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience and knowledge of operations, capital markets, project finance and mergers & acquisitions. Mr. Bonifacio has held previous senior executive roles with Getty Resources Limited, TOTAL Energold Corp. (an energy and gold producer) as well as with Vengold Inc. (a gold producer) prior to founding Nevada Copper in 2005. Mr. Bonifacio is currently Chairman and Director of CopperBank Resources; CEO & Director of Kerr Mines and Independent Director of Candente Copper Corp.

Thomas Obradovich

Thomas Obradovich is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines in Mining Technology and Advanced Field Geophysics. He has a wide range of experience in mining exploration, development and financing.

Mr. Obradovich brings over 35 years experience in mining exploration, development, and financing. He was a key individual behind Aurelian Resources (acquired by Kinross Gold Mines for $1.2 billion in 2008), which discovered the Fruta Del Norte gold deposit in Ecuador; a co-founder of Canadian Royalties Inc., which discovered and developed the Raglan south nickel belt; acquired most of the Matachewan gold camp by an RTO of Young-Davidson Mines Ltd. which was subsequently acquired by Northgate Minerals in 2005; and became President and CEO of Barkerville Gold Mines in January of 2015 and turned the company into a debt free mining and exploration vehicle with a market capital in excess of $200 million and $60 million in treasury when he resigned in July 2016. Previously, Tom was a Director and a member of the Special Committee at Dalradian Resources, which was privatized by Orion Mine Finance for over $550 million.

"We are very pleased with the appointments of Mr. Bonifacio to Golden Lake's board of directors and Mr. Obradovich to our Advisory Board. The broad scope of experience in the resource sector coupled with extensive business management and development expertise in the mining sector that these gentlemen bring to the table will be invaluable as Golden Lake grows its business." stated President Mike England.

Additionally, the Company also wishes to announce the resignation of John Masters from its Board of Directors. Mr. Masters will continue to serve as Golden Lake's CFO.

About Golden Lake

Golden Lake Exploration Inc. is a junior public mining exploration company focused in Nevada, USA. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.

