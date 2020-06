Eastern Platinum Limited Temporarily Ceases Chrome Concentrate Production in South Africa Due to Coronavirus and Additional Testing and Cleaning

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Ltd. ("Eastplats" or the "Company") reports that the chrome concentrate operation at Crocodile River Mine ("CRM") located in South Africa was temporarily halted on the weekend as a result of a confirmed case of COVID-19 and some precautionary steps the Company is taking, including personnel self-isolation and full scale deep cleaning of CRM. To ensure the safety and health of the staff, the Company is instituting a full baseline testing of staff and contractors for COVID-19. The Company has prepared and is undertaking additional training and education, and targets chrome concentrate production to restart not later than Saturday June 20, 2020.

The effects of the COVID-19 are changing rapidly and the consequences of the temporary shutdown of CRM are expected to be minimal, however if it is extended the effects cannot be reasonably estimated at this time but could have material adverse effects on the Company's business and cashflows.

