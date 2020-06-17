Evergold Completes Drill Camp at Snoball, Prepares to Mobilize Camp and Drill to Golden Lion, Grants Options

TORONTO, June 17, 2020 - Evergold Corp. ("Evergold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: EVER) is pleased to provide the following update on preparations for what promises to be an exciting summer of first-ever drilling of selected targets on its two flagship properties, Snoball and Golden Lion.



Snoball Property, Golden Triangle, northwestern British Columbia, Canada: Construction of a camp in support of the pending 2,400 metre Phase 1 drilling program is complete. The camp is located approximately 20 kms from the Pyramid Peak target, just off of Hwy. 37. A survey of the snowpack on and around Pyramid Peak was carried out by helicopter on June 9 and revealed that snowmelt was less advanced than in recent years. In consequence of the continuing avalanche hazard, the start of drilling has been delayed a week to ten days, to approximately June 25. Otherwise, all aspects of the Snoball program are proceeding smoothly.

Golden Lion Property, Toodoggone region, north-central British Columbia, Canada: A fixed-wing airborne survey of snowpack carried out on June 10 again showed more snow than normal, and well-below average snowmelt at the proposed camp site. Consequently, the start of camp mobilization there has been delayed, and is now targeted to commence on June 23. Notwithstanding, the survey indicated that key drill targets such as GL1 North Ridge and GL3 are now mostly exposed, and snowmelt is advancing rapidly at the GL2 target area. Otherwise, all facets of the Golden Lion program are progressing without issue toward launch of the planned 2,400 metre Phase 1 drill program.

A final survey of snowpack at key drill sites on both properties will be carried out by fixed wing aircraft on June 18 or 19. With working capital of $3.4 million, Evergold is well placed to commence the Snoball and Golden Lion drill programs. The Company will provide further updates as operations advance on both properties.

Option Grant

The Company further announces, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, that 840,000 stock options have been granted to officers, directors and consultants of the Corporation. The options have an exercise price of $0.66 per share with a term of five years and are subject to vesting conditions.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Andrew J. Mitchell, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Evergold Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Evergold



Evergold Corp. has been assembled by a team with a record of recent success in British Columbia, combining four 100%-owned properties in prime geological real estate from one of BC’s best-known geologists, C.J. (Charlie) Greig, with seasoned management and a qualified board. The Company’s flagship assets consist of the 3,545 hectare Snoball property, located in the heart of BC’s famed Golden Triangle only 12 kilometres off highway 37, where the Company believes it has located the source of a large, strong gold-silver anomaly up-slope of previous work, and the 5,099 hectare Golden Lion property, located well to the east of Snoball in similar Stikine terrane rocks, at the north end of the Toodoggone region, where multiple strong gold-silver-copper targets have been outlined. The Company intends to carry out the first-ever drilling of selected targets on both properties in the now unfolding 2020 field season.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

