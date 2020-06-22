Tudor Gold Intensifies Exploration Efforts and Brings in a Third Diamond Drill Rig for Treaty Creek

Vancouver, June 22, 2020 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that it has added a third diamond drill rig to the 2020 program as Tudor Gold intensifies it's exploration efforts at its flagship property, Treaty Creek located in the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. Diamond drilling started on the Goldstorm Zone with two drill rigs in May.

Tudor Gold Corp.'s V.P. Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. states: "The drilling has gone very well to-date given the early start in May. Both drill rigs are working extremely well as we outline the peripheral edges of the Goldstorm mineralization. We recognize that in order to achieve the goals of having our preliminary drill measured and drill indicated resource estimate completed for year-end, we need to accelerate our drilling production. The Goldstorm system is proving to be very large, as we have currently delineated 850m along the northeastern axis and 600 meters along the southeastern axis and just over 1080 meters at it's deepest point. Depending on the depths and widths of mineralization encountered, we may require more than three drills to complete this task. Furthermore, we will be drill testing the Perfect Structural Storm (PS2), a new geophysical and geological target located mid-way between our Goldstorm system and Seabridge's Iron Cap deposit. The first holes at PS2 will be located within a cluster of surface samples that have returned anomalous gold values."

The 2020 budget allows for 22,500 meters of drilling on the Goldstorm Zone. The gold-copper-silver mineralization remains open to the northeast and to the southeast, as well as to depth. The goal of the 2020 drilling program is to clearly define the limits of the mineralization to facilitate the resource calculations.

Walter Storm, President and CEO stated: "Our entire team has done an excellent job initiating an early start to our drill program in very difficult winter conditions. I am very pleased with the progress made to date. In an effort to extend our drilling season, we have submitted a permit application to the Ministry of Mines to construct a new drill camp that is much lower in elevation than our current camp. This new camp will be beneficial in extending the drill season into the fall months as crews will be able to access the drills without helicopter support, making it a much safer, cost effective and productive drilling season. We continue to work safely and productively, observing the protocols set out in our COVID-19 safety procedures."

The company also announces that further to its news release dated June 01 2020, it had issued 481,927 common shares of the Company in settlement of cash payments of $320,000 owed to Teuton Resources Corp., forming part of the consideration for the Company's option to acquire 100% interest in the Orion, Fairweather, Delta and High North properties located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Vice President Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Electrum Project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Catalin Kilofliski

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 604-559-8092

Email: catalin@tudor-gold.com

or

Carsten Ringler

Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +49 1726918274

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities, and plans to derive mineral resource estimates. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays; exploration cost overruns; risks associated with the interpretation of data regarding the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainty of the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in any mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; availability of capital and financing; general economic, market or business conditions; regulatory changes; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58283