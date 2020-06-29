Crystal Lake Mining Welcomes New CFO, COO, Corporate Secretary, and Technical Advisor; Announces Regulatory Approval of Enduro Metals Corporation

Kelowna, June 29, 2020 - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM) (OTC PINK: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 4 additions to the Company's management and technical team, as well as regulatory approval of the Name Change intent to Enduro Metals Corp.. The Company announces that, further to its news release of June 11th, 2020, its common shares will begin trading under its new name "Enduro Metals Corp." on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the opening of trading on July 3rd, 2020.

The Company's trading symbol will change to "ENDR" on the TSXV and will remain as "SOG-FF" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and as "SIOCF" on the OTC Pink sheets. The CUSIP number for the Company's common shares is 29279W102 and ISIN is CA29279W1023.

Chief Financial Officer

The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Malcolm Davidson, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Davidson is an outgoing and dynamic corporate executive with nearly 20 years experience operating, financing, and developing TSX and NYSE listed mining companies. Prior to joining Crystal Lake, Mr. Davidson spent 8 years as CFO with Avino Silver & Gold Mines helping develop the silver and gold producer's assets in Mexico and Canada. Also, during his tenure with Avino, Mr. Davidson was CFO of Coral Gold Resources where he played a key role in selling and negotiating royalties for the Company's primary asset in Nevada to Barrick Gold, in addition to consulting for several other companies.

Chief Operating Officer

The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Dylan Hunko B.Sc., as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Hunko is a co-founder of HEG & Associates along with Crystal Lake's President/CEO Cole Evans and has been a critical figure in the private company's growth and success since its formation. HEG is the single largest shareholder of Crystal Lake Mining. Mr. Hunko is a skilled project manager who has designed and executed projects for junior explorers and major mining companies alike in North America. Mr. Hunko started his exploration career with Archer Cathro in 2011 and has worked as an exploration geologist for several companies dominantly focused on the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada. He currently sits as Vice-President of the Bob Quinn Lake Airport Society; an important infrastructure installment approximately 30km east of the Company's Newmont Lake airstrip.

Corporate Secretary

The Company is pleased to welcome Ms. Deborah Cotter as Corporate Secretary. Ms. Cotter has over 25 years experience in the public markets for both Canadian and US listed companies, managing securities compliance, corporate governance, equity financings, and administration. Ms. Cotter is currently Corporate Secretary of Terrace Energy Corp. and is the Corporate Secretary/Corporate Compliance Lead for SpeakEasy Cannabis Club. Prior to that she held the position of Corporate Secretary of CRH Medical Corp. and Corporate Secretary of ID Biomedical Corp. until the time of its takeover offer by Glaxo Smith Kline plc. in December of 2005. ID Biomedical grew from an initial $3 million market capitalization to $1.7 billion at the time of its takeover offer from Glaxo Smith Kline plc. In 2005.

Technical Advisor

The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. John Ryan, B.Sc. Hons, to the Company's technical advisory committee. Mr. Ryan has 15 years experience specializing in the Canadian Cordillera in both greenfields and brownfields exploration. Mr. Ryan spent 8 years with Teck resources where he held a leadership role in developing industry leading methods in applied geochemistry, hyperspectral analysis, and geometallurgical modelling as a Senior Project Geologist at Teck's Highland Valley Copper; Canada's largest copper mining complex. Prior to this, he held positions with both Sabina Gold & Silver and Spanish Mountain Gold assisting in the delineation of the Hackett River VMS deposit in northwestern Nunavut (subsequently purchased by Glencore), and the SHV gold deposit at Spanish Mountain in central British Columbia, Canada.

Mr. Ryan holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Geology from the University of British Columbia Okanagan specializing in applied exploration geochemistry from the Charles Fipke Centre for Innovative Research.

We would like to thank Mr. David Cross for acting as the Company's CFO during it's transitional period, as well as Natasha Chapman for assisting as the Company's Corporate Secretary.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake is one of the leading exploration companies focused in the heart of British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle. The company's highly qualified geological team has assembled a wealth of information generated by numerous companies each working small pieces of the district-scale property that Crystal Lake has assembled through staking and optioning. Building on prior results, the company's geological team made several significant discoveries during its initial exploration program in 2019. A gold-rich copper porphyry outlined on the Burgundy Trend has striking similarities to large-scale deposits in the region, including the Red Chris deposit for which Newcrest last year paid US$807 million for a 70% interest. Chachi, a newly discovered area, generated high-grade samples of gold, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, and cobalt over a 9km x 4km area with associated geophysical responses. Diamond drilling in 2019 at the NW Zone demonstrated that the historic gold resource remains open laterally and to depth.

Work in 2020 will seek to further extend the known gold deposit and to investigate the large-scale discovery potential of multiple targets and deposit types.

