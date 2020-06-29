Silver Dollar Appoints Technical Advisors

Perry Durning and Frank (Bud) Hillemeyer are past recipients of the PDAC Thayer Lindsley International Mineral Discoveries Award

Vancouver, June 29, 2020 - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Perry Durning and Mr. Frank (Bud) Hillemeyer as technical advisors to the Company.

"Perry and Bud are mine finders with a wealth of experience and I am thrilled they have agreed to join the Company," said Mike Romanik President of Silver Dollar. "I am truly excited to have the opportunity to work with them and look forward to the prospect of collectively adding a few more deposits to their impressive list of discoveries."

Mr. Hillemeyer, M.Sc., (Bud) is an economic geologist who has been actively involved in mineral exploration for 37 years and has a proven record of discovery. He graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a B.A. in Geology and from San Diego State University with an M.Sc. in Geology. Bud has conducted extensive exploration programs in the western United States, Mexico, Honduras and Costa Rica. He has worked with an array of clients including Kennecott, Meridian Gold, BHP, Mount Isa Mines, Hecla Mining, Crown Resources, Monarch Resources, Silver SSR Mining, Canplats Resources, and The Electrum Group.

Mr. Durning, M.Sc., (Perry) is an economic geologist who has been actively involved in mineral exploration for over 50 years and has focused much of his career on grassroots exploration in pioneering areas. He graduated with a B.Sc. in geology from San Diego State University and an M.Sc. in Economic Geology from the University of Arizona. Perry has worked extensively throughout the western United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. He worked for Amax Exploration, SAGE Associates and Occidental Minerals, before becoming exploration Manager and then president of Fischer-Watt Gold Co.

After having worked together for over a decade at Fisher-Watt Gold Co., Perry and Bud formed La Cuesta International, Inc. in 1993 and are recognized for their outstanding record of grassroots discoveries, particularly the:

San Sebastian Silver-Gold Mine, Mexico - initially placed into production by Hecla Mining in 2001, this low-cost producer currently has mineral reserves and resources of over 45 million silver-equivalent ounces (AgEQ oz)

San Agustin Gold Mine, Mexico - now in production (Argonaut Gold) with mineral reserves and resources totalling 1.06 million oz of gold and 41.6 million oz silver.

Pitarrilla Silver Deposit, Mexico - owned by SSR Mining, this development-stage project hosts a measured, indicated and inferred resources of 552 million oz of silver.

Camino Rojo Gold Project, Mexico - owned by Orla Mining, this development-stage project hosts proven and probable reserves of 1.0 million oz of gold and 20 million oz of silver and measured and indicated resources of 9.5 million oz of gold and 100 million oz of silver.

Cerro Los Gatos Mine, Mexico - placed into production in 2019 by Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining and DOWA Minerals & Metals, the underground mine generates 9.2 million AgEQ oz annually. The Cerro Los Gatos deposit currently hosts a measured, indicated and inferred resources totalling 236 million AgEQ oz.

Bud and Perry received the prestigious Thayer Lindsley International Mineral Discoveries Award in 2010. The Award is presented annually by the PDAC in memory of Thayer Lindsley, one of the greatest mine finders of all time.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by finding and developing economic precious and base metal deposits. Having completed its initial public offering in May 2020, the Company is now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SLV". Silver Dollar's initial exploration projects are the Pakwash Lake and the Longlegged Lake properties that are both located in the re-energized Red Lake Mining Division of Ontario, Canada. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisition targets in mining-friendly jurisdictions, internationally.

