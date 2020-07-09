Quaterra Closes First of Two Sales of Water Rights in Yerington, Nevada, for $1.19 Million

Vancouver, July 9, 2020 - Quaterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: QTA) (OTCQB: QTRRF) today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Singatse Peak Services LLC ("SPS") has closed the first of two sales of certain primary ground water rights associated with its copper property in Yerington, Nevada, for $1.19 million.

On December 19, 2019, SPS announced it had entered into two separate purchase and sale agreements to sell certain primary ground water rights to Desert Pearl Farms, LLC and Desert Hills Dairy, LLC, two unrelated limited liability companies based in Yerington, for a total of $1.88 million. The second sale is expected to close shortly.

Once both sales have closed, SPS will retain about 6,000 acre-feet per year of primary ground water permitted for mining on its 51-square-mile Yerington property. The 2012 Preliminary Economic Assessment at MacArthur estimated water consumption of about 2,590 acre-feet per year for a 41,000 ton a day oxide project at the property's MacArthur deposit. Quaterra estimates that 3,100 acre-feet of water is required to mine and operate a 50,000 ton a day sulfide mill on the property.

Based on the price set in today's sale, the Company's remaining primary ground water rights may be valued at about $18.5 million. In addition to SPS's primary ground water rights, the company also has decree, supplemental and storage water rights associated with options it holds on private land over the property's Bear deposit.

Funds from the sale will be used to progress the Company's MacArthur copper project, assess exploration opportunities and for general corporate purposes.

The sale of water rights is non-dilutive to shareholders.

About Quaterra Resources Inc.

Quaterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: QTA; OTCQB: QTRRF) is a copper exploration and development company with the primary objective of advancing its U.S. subsidiary's copper projects in the Yerington District, Nevada. Quaterra also has the right to earn a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper-gold prospect, a 40,000-acre property situated on an established copper-gold porphyry belt 200 miles southwest of Anchorage, Alaska. It has acquired the right to purchase a 100% interest in 678 unpatented mining claims associated with the Butte Valley prospect, a large, partially explored porphyry copper-gold system located in eastern Nevada. The Company continues to look for opportunities to acquire copper projects on reasonable terms that have the potential to host large mineral deposits attractive to major mining companies.

